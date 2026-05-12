Ecuador's Narvaez wins stage four of Giro d'Italia, taking over pink jersey

Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador wins stage four of the Giro d'Italia, overtaking Orluis Aular and taking over the pink jersey from Giulio Ciccone.

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 4 - Catanzaro to Cosenza - Italy - May 12, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Jhonatan Narvaez celebrates after winning the stage 4 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini CATANZARO, Italy , ⁠May 12 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) powered to the ‌line to win stage four of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, outpacing Orluis \Aular, with Italian Giulio \Ciccone taking over \the leader's pink jersey after crossing the \line in third.

The first shake-up in this year's race coincided with its arrival home in Italy following the opening three stages in Bulgaria, and after Aular hit the front ahead of Ciccone, Narvaez came from behind and left the Venezuelan behind. The 138-km ride from Catanzaro to Cosenza only kicked into gear when the stage reached the foot of the long climb to Cozzo Tunno 80 km into the race, and the peloton was broken up leaving a reduced bunch of 40 riders to fight for the stage.

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Giro D'italia Stage Four Jhonatan Narvaez Orluis Aular Giulio Ciccone Pink Jersey Bulgaria Italy Cozzo Tunno Motorcycling Ducati Marc Marquez

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