ECRL Fares Not Yet Finalized; Public Advised Against Speculation

Malaysia Rail Link confirms that East Coast Rail Link fare rates are still under discussion with stakeholders and will be officially announced by the Ministry of Transport. Any circulating social media figures are speculative.

The official fare rates for the East Coast Rail Link ( ECRL ) service have not yet been announced, according to Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd ( MRL ).

MRL stated that any fares circulating on social media are merely speculation and do not represent the actual rates to be imposed when ECRL operations commence in January 2027.

"The ECRL fare rates are being refined with relevant stakeholders, including the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), to ensure they remain affordable, competitive, and user-friendly, in line with the goal of providing quality public transport services to the people. Therefore, the public is advised not to make any assumptions or conclusions based on unverified information. The official fare rates will be announced by the Ministry of Transport once the evaluation and approval process is finalized," it said in a statement.

MRL said it appreciates the public's enthusiasm for ECRL and requests all parties to wait for the official announcement through ECRL, MRL, and Ministry of Transport communication channels.

"The fares to be set will consider the interests of the people and provide the best value for users," it added. The 665-kilometer ECRL route will span the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang before connecting Selangor on the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia. The operation of ECRL is expected to shorten travel time, with the journey from Kota Bharu to Gombak estimated at four hours, compared to about seven hours by road





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ECRL East Coast Rail Link Malaysia Rail Link MRL Fare Rates Public Transport Kota Bharu Gombak Kelantan Terengganu Pahang Selangor January 2027

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