Ecovacs Launches Powerful T80S Robot Vacuum and Mop with Cutting-Edge Features

Ecovacs unveils its latest robot vacuum and mop, the T80S, featuring advanced cleaning technology, AI-assisted controls, and a comprehensive base station for enhanced user experience.

Ecovacs has launched its latest robot vacuum and mop, the T80S , in China. This high-end model, available on JD.com, caters to users seeking powerful cleaning performance, comprehensive coverage, and intelligent AI-powered controls. The standard water-tank version is priced at 4,049 yuan ($568), while the model with automatic water supply comes in at 4,699 yuan ($660). The T80S boasts exceptional suction power of 24,800Pa and incorporates the Constant-Pressure Active Water 2.

0 system for enhanced mopping capabilities. It utilizes the Ozmo Roller 2.0, an electric roller that maintains constant floor contact and automatically rinses during operation. A high-pressure pump efficiently collects dirty water, preventing cross-contamination. Ecovacs emphasizes that the Ozmo Roller 2.0 delivers 16 times the cleaning pressure of conventional robot mops, rotating at up to 200 RPM to tackle stubborn stains such as dried milk or soy sauce.Differentiated by a three-level intelligent lifting system, the T80S raises the roller, brush, and side brushes based on the surface detected, avoiding carpet wetting and ensuring seamless transitions between hard floors, rugs, and bathrooms. For efficient edge cleaning, it features TruEdge 3.0 zero-gap technology with flexible rubber balls, ensuring a cleaning path closer to walls and corners. Equipped with a slim 98mm body, the T80S incorporates an embedded dToF radar, AI camera, dual structured light sensors, and an auxiliary light for navigation in tight or dimly lit spaces. Its AIVI 3D 3.0 system adeptly detects obstacles while maintaining close contact for thorough cleaning. Users can control the T80S through Yiko GPT, an AI voice assistant that enables natural conversations.Yiko GPT understands room-specific commands and can guide users through settings and cleaning modes.Ecovacs provides a ten-in-one base station with comprehensive functionalities: automatic dust collection, 75°C hot water mop washing, 63°C hot-air drying, detergent dispensing, self-disinfection, and optional plumbing for fresh and dirty water management. Designed for up to 150 days of low-maintenance use with a compact 36.8cm profile, this station elevates user convenience. Finally, the T80S utilizes a high-density nylon roller mop, safeguarding against floor scratches, and supports antibacterial and disinfectant solutions, making it ideal for homes with children





