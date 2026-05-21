Economy Ministry considers fairer approach for public aid eligibility

The Economy Ministry in Putrajaya is studying a fairer and more comprehensive approach in determining eligibility for public aid and subsidies by taking into account net disposable income and actual commitments of households instead of relying solely on existing classifications such as B40, M40, and T20. This concept is developed based on the Basic Expenditure of Decent Living (PAKW) to more accurately assess the actual condition of a household. The discussions also take into account the current global crisis and the increased cost-of-living burden on people.

The Economy Ministry in Putrajaya is studying a fairer and more comprehensive approach in determining eligibility for public aid and subsidies by considering net disposable income and actual commitments of households.

This concept is developed based on the Basic Expenditure of Decent Living (PAKW) to more accurately assess the actual condition of a household. The discussions also take into account the current global crisis and the increased cost-of-living burden on people. The approach focuses on the basic costs of a reasonable standard of living for a household, including financial commitments. It aims to bring discussions on how to assess people's living capacity not solely based on income.

The income earned must take into account the basic expenditures needed for an individual or household to sustain a reasonable standard of living. The current discussions do not necessarily replace existing income classifications such as B40, M40, and T20. The approach being discussed emphasizes the actual situation of households based on their respective dependents and commitments.

The data and input used in the simulation are obtained through the Central Database Hub (PADU), but they remain at the discussion stage and have not yet been brought for formal consideration amid the current economic situation





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Economy Ministry Public Aid Eligibility Pakw Basic Expenditure Of Decent Living Global Crisis Cost-Of-Living Burden Income Classes

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