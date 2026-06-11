Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Discusses Malaysia's Stable Healthcare Supply Chain and Global Supply Crisis

The Economy Minister, Datuk Seri Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, addressed the recent global supply crisis affecting healthcare supply chains, particularly the availability and distribution of medicines and medical devices. He highlighted that Malaysia's supply of medicines and medical devices remains stable, with most items classified as low risk. The government will continue strengthening buffer stocks and expanding supply sources when necessary. The Health Ministry, through the Medical Device Authority, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on June 8, 2022, in conjunction with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's official visit to Japan.

The Economy Minister, Datuk Seri Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, stated that the supply of medicines and medical devices in Malaysia remains stable, with most items classified as low risk.

He also mentioned that the government will continue strengthening buffer stocks and expanding supply sources when necessary. The Health Ministry, through the Medical Device Authority, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on June 8, 2022, in conjunction with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's official visit to Japan.

This announcement comes amid a broader global supply crisis that has placed pressure on healthcare supply chains, with disruptions affecting the availability and distribution of medicines and medical devices in several regions. Factors such as geopolitical tensions, shipping bottlenecks, and fluctuating production costs have heightened the need for countries to strengthen resilience in critical medical supplies





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Global Supply Crisis Healthcare Supply Chains Medicines Medical Devices Buffer Stocks Expanding Supply Sources Japan's Ministry Of Health Labour And Welfare Medical Device Authority Memorandum Of Cooperation Geopolitical Tensions Shipping Bottlenecks Fluctuating Production Costs Strengthening Resilience Critical Medical Supplies

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