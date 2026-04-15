ECB Supervisors to Scrutinize Banks on AI-Driven Cyberattack Risks

European Central Bank supervisors are set to investigate the potential cybersecurity threats posed by Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos, which experts believe could significantly enhance cyberattack capabilities. The ECB is gathering information to assess banks' preparedness for this emerging risk.

European Central Bank supervisors are preparing to question financial institutions regarding the potential risks associated with Anthropic's advanced artificial intelligence model, Mythos. This new AI is causing concern due to its capacity to significantly amplify cyberattack capabilities, as reported by a source with knowledge of the situation.

Cybersecurity professionals perceive Anthropic's Mythos as a substantial threat to the banking sector and its existing technological infrastructure, prompting alerts from regulatory bodies in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The ECB's supervisory arm is actively collecting information on Mythos and intends to inquire with the banks under its purview about their readiness to counter this emerging source of risk. Unlike in the United States, where such discussions might involve dedicated meetings, the ECB will integrate these inquiries into its routine communications with bank personnel, with no immediate plans for ad-hoc high-level management sessions. Experts have highlighted Mythos's advanced coding proficiency, which grants it an exceptional ability to pinpoint cybersecurity vulnerabilities and formulate strategies for their exploitation. This heightened capability is the reason Anthropic has stated that the current iteration, Claude Mythos Preview, will not be released for general public use. Instead, the company has initiated Project Glasswing, an initiative that extends invitations to major technology corporations, cybersecurity service providers, and organizations like JPMorgan Chase, along with several other entities, to conduct private evaluations of the model and develop countermeasures. In the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell held an emergency meeting with leading bank executives last week to apprise them of these risks. President Donald Trump acknowledged these concerns on Wednesday and expressed support for government-led safeguard measures. Concurrently, in the UK, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall and Security Minister Dan Jarvis issued a similar advisory to businesses, emphasizing that Mythos possesses significantly greater offensive cyber capabilities than any model previously assessed by the government's AI Security Institute. They stated in an open letter to businesses that a new generation of AI models are now capable of performing tasks that previously demanded highly specialized expertise, such as identifying software weaknesses, developing code to exploit these vulnerabilities, and doing so with a speed and scale previously unimaginable. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently underscored the imperative for central banks and financial regulators to swiftly comprehend the implications of this new AI model





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