East Coast Craft Festival 2026 Targets RM3.2 Million in Sales

The East Coast Craft Festival 2026 in Kuantan, Pahang, aims to generate RM3.2 million in sales for 98 local artisans from Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan. The festival also highlights the Community Skill Development Project (PPKK) which empowers housewives, single mothers, and those in need with crafting and entrepreneurial skills.

The East Coast Craft Festival 2026, currently underway at East Coast Mall in Kuantan, Pahang, is aiming for a significant boost in sales for local artisans.

The Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia) has set a target of RM3.2 million in sales revenue for the participating entrepreneurs. This represents a slight increase from the RM3.1 million achieved during the previous year's festival. The expanded scope of this year’s festival, encompassing artisans from Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan – a broader reach than last year’s event which focused solely on Pahang – is a key factor driving this optimistic projection.

A total of 98 craft entrepreneurs are showcasing their creations concurrently, providing a vibrant platform for both sales and exposure. The festival isn’t just about commerce; it’s a vital opportunity for local craftspeople to generate income and connect with a wider audience, fostering appreciation for traditional Malaysian artistry. The event runs from April 24th to May 4th, operating daily from 10 am to 10 pm, and features a diverse array of unique handcrafted products, including batik, weaving, and intricate basketry.

A particularly important aspect of the East Coast Craft Festival is its support for the Community Skill Development Project (PPKK). This Kraftangan Malaysia initiative specifically targets vulnerable groups such as housewives, single mothers, and those in need (asnaf), providing them with valuable skills training and entrepreneurial guidance. The PPKK program doesn’t simply teach crafting techniques like batik making and weaving; it also instills essential business acumen, empowering participants to build sustainable livelihoods.

This holistic approach ensures that beneficiaries are well-equipped to establish their own businesses and achieve financial independence through the sale of their handcrafted goods. The program is structured around three phases, each lasting four days, providing a comprehensive learning experience. The focus is on creating not just skilled artisans, but also confident and capable entrepreneurs.

The inclusion of PPKK participants within the festival provides a direct pathway to market for these newly skilled individuals, allowing them to immediately apply their training and generate income. This creates a positive cycle of skill development, economic empowerment, and cultural preservation. Zairulmurni Mat Daud, a 39-year-old participant from Kampung Sungai Baging, exemplifies the positive impact of the PPKK program. She enrolled in the batik-making training in June of the previous year, after learning about the opportunity through a friend.

Currently in the second phase of her training at the Cherating Handicraft Centre, Zairulmurni expresses her enthusiasm for the skills she is acquiring. Her goal is to leverage this newfound expertise to supplement her income and eventually launch her own batik business. Her story highlights the transformative potential of the PPKK program, demonstrating how targeted skills development can empower individuals to pursue economic opportunities and improve their quality of life.

The East Coast Craft Festival 2026 serves as a powerful showcase for these success stories, demonstrating the value of investing in local craftsmanship and supporting vulnerable communities. The festival’s organizers are confident that the event will not only meet its sales targets but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the handicraft industry in the East Coast region of Malaysia. The event is a celebration of Malaysian heritage and a testament to the skill and creativity of its artisans





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Craft Festival Handicrafts Malaysia East Coast Sales Entrepreneurs Kraftangan Malaysia Batik Weaving PPKK Skill Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KLCI Faces Downward Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions and Profit TakingThe FBM KLCI is expected to trade with a downward bias due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices, and investors likely taking profits after a week of gains. Concerns over inflation and a cautious global sentiment are weighing on the market despite recent positive earnings and foreign inflows.

Read more »

Moody’s affirms Petronas’s A2 ratings as Middle East war boosts earningsRating agency cites Petronas’s solid business profile, prudent financial policy, and maintaining excellent liquidity through oil price cycles.

Read more »

RM20 Million, Festival Fare Caps, And A Minister Who Says Price Caps Risk Airline PulloutAnthony Loke has defended the government's decision not to impose year-round fare caps on domestic flights, warning that forcing airlines to fly below cost could trigger service cuts — a…

Read more »

Japan's Nikkei Hits Record High Amid Middle East Relief and AI OptimismThe Nikkei 225 Index closed at a record high on Friday, April 23, 2026, driven by easing tensions in the Middle East and strong earnings from the technology sector, particularly related to artificial intelligence. The index rose 0.97% to 59,716.18, marking a third consecutive weekly gain.

Read more »

Oil rises on concern over escalating Middle East tensionsSYDNEY: A staircase at Parramatta Public School in Sydney, Australia, was meant to be a nod to diversity.

Read more »

Middle East Conflict: US Seeks Iran Talks, NATO Tensions Rise, and Violence ContinuesUS envoys are attempting to restart peace negotiations with Iran while a fragile ceasefire is in place. Spain defends its NATO membership amid reports of potential suspension over its stance on Iran. Despite the ceasefire, six people were killed in Lebanon, and the US has frozen cryptocurrency assets linked to Iran.

Read more »