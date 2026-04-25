EASA Prepares for Potential Jet Fuel Shortage with Jet A Alternative

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is preparing recommendations to allow Jet A fuel to be used as an alternative to Jet A-1 due to potential supply shortages caused by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The EU could face a shortage within five to six weeks.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency ( EASA ) is proactively addressing potential disruptions to aviation fuel supplies by preparing recommendations to permit the utilization of Jet A as a substitute for the commonly used Jet A -1 fuel across Europe.

This move comes amid growing concerns over a possible shortage, triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait, a critical chokepoint for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments from Persian Gulf nations, is experiencing de facto restrictions impacting both exports and production.

European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jorgensen, has publicly stated the EU could face an aviation fuel shortfall within a timeframe of five to six weeks if the current situation persists. EASA officials have indicated that the vast majority of aircraft operating within the European Union are already certified for use with both Jet A-1 and Jet A. This existing certification simplifies the transition process, as many planes are technically capable of running on either fuel type.

Furthermore, the practice of blending Jet A with Jet A-1 is not entirely new to the European airspace; it is already routinely employed on flights originating from the United States. This precedent demonstrates the feasibility and safety of utilizing Jet A as a supplemental fuel source. The agency’s forthcoming recommendations will likely detail specific procedures and guidelines for airlines to safely and effectively implement this alternative fuel strategy.

The focus will be on maintaining operational safety and minimizing any potential impact on flight schedules or performance. The preparation highlights the EU’s commitment to ensuring the continued functionality of its aviation sector despite external pressures. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is the primary driver behind these precautionary measures. Increased tensions in the region have effectively constricted the flow of vital energy resources, creating a ripple effect throughout the global supply chain.

The disruption not only threatens the availability of aviation fuel but also raises concerns about broader energy security within the EU. The potential blockade impacts oil exports and production in the Persian Gulf countries, exacerbating the existing supply constraints. EASA’s proactive approach, alongside the acknowledgement of the potential shortage by Commissioner Jorgensen, underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for coordinated action.

The agency is working to provide a viable solution that can mitigate the impact of the crisis on European airlines and passengers. In addition to the fuel substitution plan, the EU is likely exploring other avenues to secure alternative fuel sources and diversify its supply chain to reduce its vulnerability to geopolitical instability.

A promotional offer from Versa is also running concurrently, offering a free RM10 credit upon signup with the code VERSAMM10 and a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions. This is unrelated to the aviation fuel situation but is included in the original source material





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