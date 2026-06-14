Earthquake in the Philippines Raises the Seabed, Exposing Coral and Harming Marine Life

A powerful earthquake in the Philippines this week raised the seabed by as much as two metres, exposing coral and harming marine life. The 7.8-magnitude tremor in southern Mindanao island on Monday has also left at least 40 people missing.

A powerful earthquake in the Philippines this week raised the seabed by as much as two metres, exposing coral and harming marine life . The 7.8-magnitude tremor in southern Mindanao island on Monday has also left at least 40 people missing.

Local residents first reported the geological phenomenon known as ‘coastal uplift’ two days after the quake, which extended the shoreline by as much as 200 metres in some places. The Cotabato Trench, which lies as close as 50 kilometres off the coast of southern Mindanao, is the site of frequent seismic activity, including a ‘swarm’ of thousands of mostly small earthquakes recorded in January.

A team dispatched to the area found that long stretches of shoreline, coral reef, and seagrass beds have been exposed. Images released by the department’s regional office showed a large swathe of exposed coral with dead fish and other aquatic life lying on top. Residents initially reported the changes to the seabed out of concern that they might be poisoned by the fumes from decaying sea life.

These exposed corals and seagrass beds had begun dying off alongside their resident organisms such as reef fishes, eels, clams, and shells





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Earthquake Philippines Seabed Coral Marine Life Coastal Uplift Cotabato Trench Seismic Activity Aquatic Life Exposed Coral Dead Fish

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