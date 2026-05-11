Early Election Prone? Former Ministers, MPs and Allies of Media Push for Political Tension

This news text discusses the possibility of early elections and mentions various parties and individuals who may be keen on creating instability, including former ministers, Members of Parliament, and allies of the media. The text also highlights the potential consequences of instability and the importance of carrying out electoral delineation before general elections.

From Martin Vengadesan It’s standard practice for the disgruntled to agitate for early elections . Ever since the watershed elections of 2008, staple questions designed to create a stir have centred on early election dates, shift of support and possible Cabinet reshuffles.

However, you have to ask yourself who is really keen on having polls? This is especially so considering this is a time of global volatility due to the impact of oil prices and tariffs, not to mention random military action by US president Donald Trump. Who will push for political chaos and tensions even as we brace for economic impact? The answer, of course, is those who are most unhappy with the status quo.

It might be former ministers like Azmin Ali, Rafizi Ramli, Khairy Jamaluddin, or affiliated and allied members of the media. It could be PAS, the largest party in Parliament, seeking to capitalise further on recent gains. In a country like Malaysia where the old coalition Barisan Nasional is suffering reduced circumstances, many among their ranks are agitating for another chance to reclaim lost power.

Supporters of former prime ministers Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin aren’t exactly thrilled about the status quo either. Basically, there are many with an agenda waiting to pounce on issues to try and increase their share of power. Recently, a palace crisis in Negeri Sembilan was followed by manoeuvres from the state’s Umno chapter. We shouldn’t forget the calamity that followed the Sheraton Move.

Be grateful for the stability and prosperity instead of looking to plunge into another era of uncertainty and political horse trading. The government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has a stable majority and time on its side, with a year and a half before elections must be called. Why rush to the polls now? I, for one, would be most relieved if this government pushes through as many promised reforms as possible in the time it has left.

We can start with the four reforms the prime minister announced at the beginning of the year, including the scuppered bill to limit the country’s chief executive to two terms, or 10 years, as well as another bill to separate the powers of the public prosecutor and the attorney-general. There is also an Ombudsman Bill, aimed at strengthening public accountability, and a Freedom of Information Act to improve transparency in public procurement, contracts and government decision-making.

Also of grave importance to me and our country’s future is carrying out the electoral delineation exercise before a general election is held. It must be done in accordance with a spirit of restorative justice. There currently exists a gross disparity in the number of voters packed into parliamentary constituencies. Smaller rural constituencies that back PAS sometimes have just 30% the electorate of urban seats that largely support Pakatan Harapan.

This means that the rural voter representation is disproportionately high. How long can this be allowed to persist? A note too about the pundits expertly predicting doom and gloom about the elections and their outcome. A question I would like to ask political “experts”, who are making vapid declarations with pomp and circumstance.

Which did you correctly predict? Anwar becoming PM in 2022? Najib Razak losing in 2018? Najib losing the popular vote but winning the election in 2013?

The tsunami of 2008? If you did indeed foresee any of those, kindly steer me to proof of your clairvoyance. I will be most impressed. Martin Vengadesan, a former editor, currently serves as a strategic communications consultant to the communications ministry and is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Early Elections Political Instability Current Ruling Coalition Government Of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Reform Efforts PAS Barisan Nasional Dr Mahathir Mohamad Muhyiddin Yassin

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