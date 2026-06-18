Eala stuns world number two Rybakina at Berlin Open

Alexandra Eala defeated Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 16 at the Berlin Open, handing the world number two another setback before Wimbledon.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines produced a stunning upset at the Berlin Open on Thursday, defeating world number two Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 16.

The match, played on the grass courts of the Steffi Graf Stadium, marked another early exit for Rybakina just weeks before Wimbledon, where she is a former champion. Eala, ranked 35th, showcased exceptional court coverage and precision, avenging her loss to Rybakina in Rome earlier this year. From the outset, Eala demonstrated remarkable composure against the powerful Kazakh.

She broke Rybakina early in the first set, using sharp angles to pull the second seed wide and then following up with aggressive net play. Rybakina fought back to level at 5-5, but Eala regained the momentum, breaking again to take the set 7-5. In the second set, the 21-year-old maintained her intensity, holding her serve comfortably while pressuring Rybakina's delivery.

The crucial break came at 4-4 when Eala forced a backhand error from Rybakina, then served out the match with a forehand winner that Rybakina could only slice wide. After the match, an emotional Eala said, "I'm a little foggy right now. I think I'm still shaking. I was shaking on match point.

" She added, "I called my dad. I don't know. I said, oh my God. We were just screaming.

My mom was there too. I'm really happy.

" The win was Eala's fifth over a top-10 player, marking a significant milestone in her young career. Rybakina, who won the Australian Open earlier this year and was seen as a top contender for Wimbledon, has now suffered consecutive early exits, having lost to Katie Boulter at Queen's Club last week. The Berlin Open continues with the quarterfinals set for Friday, where Eala will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent





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Tennis Berlin Open Alexandra Eala Elena Rybakina Upset

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