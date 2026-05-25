The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has provided assurances that enforcement agencies will act on yet unimplemented recommendations, citing need for time over issues of staffing and allocations as reasons for delay. The commission stated the assurance they received from agencies was for the sake of launching a sustained effort to oversee the regulation of compliance with existing laws and policies crafted by nation government officials partially emanating from interest group actions and finally facilitating enhancing the overall governance quality and sceptical accountability practices according to adoption by government process and civil sovereign principle. afternoon today.

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission ( EAIC ) is hesitant to disclose unimplemented recommendations by enforcement agencies due to various reasons such as staffing and allocations issues and involves matters such as disciplinary action.

The EAIC has provided assurances that enforcement agencies will act on recommendations, but that this might take time and they have been engaged with the agencies to ensure their cooperation and recommendations are implemented. All enforcement officials should confirm their readiness to shoulder their responsibilities with the government, and failure to comply may result in being moved to a lower position after being provided a one week span to respond





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EAIC Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Unimplemented Recommendations Staffing And Allocations Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strengthen the EAIC, reform the MACC — Hafiz HassanMAY 5 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) was established to address issues of integrity among enforcement agencies which were seen to be wanting in certain...

Read more »

EAIC always follows up on its recommendations for action, says chairmanMELAKA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) always makes follow-up enquiries about its recommendations for action against errant officers, says its chairman Tan Sri Mahmood Adam.

Read more »

Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission does follow up on recommendations against errant officers, says chairmanMELAKA, May 11 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) always makes follow-up enquiries on its recommendations for action against errant officers of enforcement...

Read more »

Why does misconduct persist behind the uniform? EAIC points toward normalisation of ‘tidak apa’ culture, legislative weaknessThe EAIC says misconduct in enforcement agencies persists due to legislative weaknesses that limit its powers to mere recommendations without enforcement authority.A culture of...

Read more »

Misconduct rising: EAIC chief warns against normalising shortcuts in public serviceKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Misconduct in public agencies is on the rise, with 50 cases investigated by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) as of last month, up from 36...

Read more »

EAIC to Publicly Disclose Unacted-Upon Recommendations to Enhance GovernanceThe Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) will publicly disclose investigation recommendations that enforcement agencies under its purview have yet to act on, in a move to strengthen governance and ensure accountability.

Read more »