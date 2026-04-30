E-Motorcycles Lag Behind Electric Cars in Malaysian Adoption

Data reveals a significant gap in the adoption rates of electric cars and e-motorcycles in Malaysia, with electric cars experiencing rapid growth while e-motorcycles struggle to gain traction. Government incentives and comparisons to Vietnam's success are discussed.

The Malaysia n automotive landscape presents a striking dichotomy when it comes to electric vehicle adoption. While electric cars are experiencing a surge in popularity, electric motorcycles, or e-motorcycles, are lagging significantly behind.

Recent data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) paints a clear picture: in 2023, electric vehicles comprised 5.15% of the 870,327 cars registered, a promising figure indicating growing consumer interest and acceptance. However, e-motorcycles only accounted for a mere 1.53% of the 704,714 new motorcycles registered during the same period. This disparity highlights a considerable gap in the adoption rates of these two types of electric vehicles within the country.

Looking at the broader trend from 2015 to 2025, the growth of electric car adoption has been remarkably robust, averaging an impressive 95% annual increase, escalating from a modest 55 units to a substantial 44,813 units. In contrast, the adoption of e-motorcycles has progressed at a considerably slower pace of 45% annually, climbing from 262 units in 2015 to 10,781 units in 2025.

This difference in growth rates underscores the challenges faced by e-motorcycles in gaining a foothold in the Malaysian market. The trend has persisted into the current year, with electric car registrations reaching 14,591 as of March 31st, while e-motorcycle registrations only totaled 2,764. Several factors contribute to the slower uptake of e-motorcycles in Malaysia. A 2024 report by The Star, investigating the tepid response to e-motorcycles, identified limited range and lower top speeds as key deterrents for potential buyers.

Typically, e-motorcycles offer a range of around 100km on a single charge, which may not be sufficient for longer commutes or intercity travel. Furthermore, their top speeds are often lower compared to conventional motorcycles, potentially impacting their appeal to riders who prioritize performance. Despite these challenges, the government has taken steps to incentivize the purchase of e-motorcycles.

In December 2023, the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) introduced MARiiCas, a RM2,400 rebate program for eligible buyers earning up to RM120,000 per year. This initiative aims to reduce the upfront cost of e-motorcycles and encourage wider adoption.

However, the impact of this incentive remains to be fully seen. Interestingly, the experience of e-motorcycles in other Southeast Asian nations differs significantly. Vietnam, for example, has witnessed a surge in demand for electric scooters, driven by urban policies aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuel vehicles. Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, is set to implement time-based restrictions on petrol-powered motorcycles within its inner ring road starting July 1st, with further restrictions planned for the future.

This proactive approach to promoting electric mobility has created a favorable environment for e-motorcycle adoption in Vietnam. Historically, motorcycle registrations in Malaysia have outpaced car registrations, but this trend has reversed in recent years. Between 2000 and 2025, motorcycle registrations grew at an average annual rate of 4.43%, compared to 3.68% for cars.

However, car registrations have experienced a more substantial increase in absolute numbers, growing two and a half times from 352,437 to 870,327 units over the same period. There were instances, notably in 2021, where motorcycle registrations exceeded car registrations (615,586 motorcycles versus 530,057 cars).

However, this trend shifted dramatically from 2022 onwards, with car registrations surging to a record high of 870,327 units in 2023. The economic downturn of 2009 marked a turning point, after which car ownership decisively surpassed motorcycle ownership. As of last year, Malaysia has a total of 15.38 million registered cars and 13.06 million registered motorcycles.

This data underscores the growing preference for cars among Malaysian consumers, potentially influenced by factors such as increased affordability, improved infrastructure, and changing lifestyle preferences. The contrast between the success of electric cars and the struggles of e-motorcycles highlights the need for targeted strategies to address the specific challenges facing the e-motorcycle market in Malaysia, including range anxiety, performance limitations, and consumer perception.

Furthermore, the success story of Vietnam demonstrates the importance of supportive government policies and urban planning in driving the adoption of electric mobility solutions





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