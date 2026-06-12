E-Hailing Driver Assaulted by Intoxicated Foreign Workers in Johor

A 60-year-old e-hailing driver in Johor was violently attacked by three drunk Myanmar nationals after a dispute over seatbelt usage. The assault, captured on dashcam, left the driver with facial injuries and a lost tooth. A police report has been filed, and the victim's family is calling for strict legal action while urging drivers to remain cautious and use dashcam footage for protection.

An e-hailing driver in his sixties was brutally assaulted by three intoxicated Myanmar nationals in the Seri Yaacob industrial area of Skudai, Johor Bahru , following a dispute over seatbelt usage.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, June 9th, around 9:45 PM, was brought to public attention through a Facebook post by the victim's son, Kelvin Goh, on Wednesday night, June 10th. According to Kelvin, his father had picked up the three passengers and politely asked them to fasten their seatbelts during the trip. This simple request escalated into a heated verbal argument, with the passengers allegedly shouting insults.

The situation quickly turned violent, with the three men physically attacking the driver both inside the vehicle and after he exited. Dashcam footage from the car captured the altercation, showing the driver being repeatedly struck. The victim suffered significant facial injuries, including bleeding, and one of his teeth was knocked out and fell into a nearby drain, as described by his son. Photographs shared by Kelvin showed bloodstains near the driver's seat, underscoring the severity of the assault.

Kelvin expressed outrage and disbelief in his post, questioning why the passengers resorted to such extreme violence over a minor request. He emphasized that his father, despite being 60 years old, was beaten by three younger individuals. His caption challenged the assailants, stating, You could've just descended the car if you didn't like the trip. Do you think Malaysia is a lawless country where you can beat anyone as you please?!

He confirmed that a police report has been lodged regarding the incident and called for strict legal action against the perpetrators. The family also urged other e-hailing drivers to exercise heightened caution, especially when transporting passengers late at night or when they appear intoxicated. They highlighted the critical importance of installing and maintaining dashboard cameras, which serve as vital evidence in disputes or emergencies, as seen in this case.

This incident underscores the growing concerns regarding safety for ride-hailing drivers in Malaysia, who often face risks from unruly or intoxicated passengers. It also raises questions about the behavior of foreign workers and the need for stricter enforcement of laws to protect service industry workers. WORLD OF BUZZ has attempted to contact Kelvin for further comment but has not yet received a response.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers drivers encounter and the necessity for robust support systems, including clear protocols for handling conflicts and immediate legal recourse. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that the assailants are brought to justice, sending a strong message against such acts of violence





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E-Hailing Driver Assault Johor Bahru Intoxicated Foreign Workers Myanmar Nationals Dashcam Evidence Police Report Seatbelt Dispute Driver Safety

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