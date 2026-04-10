Dzulkefly-Najib Defamation Suit Settled Out of Court

Health Minister Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad's RM5 million defamation suit against former Prime Minister Najib Razak over a Facebook post has been resolved through an out-of-court settlement. Najib clarified his statement, and the lawsuit was withdrawn.

The RM5 million defamation lawsuit initiated by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak , concerning a Facebook post made six years prior, has been resolved outside of court. Dzulkefly opted to withdraw the lawsuit following a clarification provided by Najib regarding the post, which was dated August 2020. This agreement was formally recorded before High Court Justice Mahazan Mat Taib.

In a statement read aloud in court, Najib acknowledged that Dzulkefly was not involved in the appointment of his daughter, Nurul Iman Dzulkefly, to the board of directors of AIM Solutions Group Bhd in April 2018 and the board of trustees of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) in October 2018. Najib stated, “I wish to clarify that the said post was not intended to be defamatory nor was it intended to impute that the plaintiff was corrupt or involved in nepotism or cronyism.” He further explained that the intent was to highlight perceived double standards within political parties. Najib maintained that the post was published in his capacity and duty as a Member of Parliament, clarifying that its purpose was to provide a general political commentary on wider issues of governance, administration, and appointments to government-linked entities, which were active topics of public discourse and political debate. He stated, “While my post was a matter of political commentary, I acknowledge the distress it has caused him (Dzulkefly) and his family, which was never my intention.” Justice Mahazan expressed gratitude to both parties for their efforts in settling the matter, emphasizing the value of court time. The court did not issue any orders regarding costs. The settlement occurred on the third day of the hearing of the defamation suit, during which both Dzulkefly and his daughter provided testimony. Dzulkefly had filed the lawsuit in January 2022, asserting that the Facebook post implied that he had engaged in nepotism to secure his daughter’s appointment to the AIM board. In his statement of defense, filed on March 29, 2022, Najib argued that the post was not directed at Dzulkefly, but rather at the Pakatan Harapan coalition. In other news, a man sustained injuries in a machete attack carried out by his older brother in Seremban, and authorities detained 24 undocumented migrant workers in Batu Pahat. The swift resolution of this high-profile defamation case highlights the importance of out-of-court settlements in managing judicial resources and providing closure for involved parties. The agreement allows both parties to avoid a potentially lengthy and costly legal battle, and provides a clear acknowledgement from Najib that clarifies his original statement. The case brings attention to the implications of social media posts, particularly those made by public figures, and their potential to cause legal disputes. The clarification removes any imputation of corruption, nepotism, or cronyism against Dzulkefly and his daughter, paving the way for a conclusive and swift resolution. The fact that the hearing went on for three days before a resolution was reached also shows the complexities involved in legal battles surrounding statements posted online. The court’s recognition that this settlement would conserve resources highlights the benefits of amicable resolution where possible. This is particularly important for high-profile cases, which can place a considerable burden on court systems. The resolution comes at a time of heightened scrutiny regarding the content, impact and repercussions of statements made by public figures. The decision to settle the defamation lawsuit underscores the importance of exercising caution and responsibility when making public statements, particularly on social media. This case has the potential to set an example for similar situations, serving as a reminder of the potential consequences of making public statements, and the benefit of quick resolution when possible. In conclusion, the settlement represents a significant development in Malaysian politics and law. The court's handling of the case provides a valuable precedent for future cases involving defamation suits and demonstrates the importance of considering alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to efficiently utilize public resources





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