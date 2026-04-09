Dyson Launches HushJet Mini Cool Fan: A Portable Cooling Solution

Dyson introduces its first portable handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool Fan, a compact and affordable device designed for on-the-go cooling. It offers flexible usage options, long battery life, and innovative features for enhanced comfort. Coming soon to Malaysia.

Dyson has unveiled its pioneering portable handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool Fan, marking a significant entry into the personal cooling market. This innovative device distinguishes itself not only as Dyson 's most compact fan to date but also as its most budget-friendly electronic offering, broadening the brand's accessibility. The HushJet Mini Cool Fan is meticulously engineered for versatile application, catering to users who require on-the-go cooling solutions.

Its adaptable design allows for handheld use, hands-free wear with an included neck dock, or desk placement using a charging stand, thus ensuring personalized comfort across a spectrum of scenarios. The fan's lightweight build and extended battery life are particularly noteworthy, positioning it as an ideal companion for travel, work, and leisure activities. The HushJet Mini Cool Fan represents a strategic move by Dyson to cater to a wider audience, underscoring its commitment to innovation in the realm of personal technology and consumer electronics, and demonstrating its ability to deliver premium experiences within a more accessible price range. Further enhancing its appeal is the option to customize its usage with additional accessories like universal mounts, adding to the fan's functional adaptability. The launch of the HushJet Mini Cool Fan is indicative of Dyson's focus on portable comfort and convenience for the consumer, coupled with their expertise in design and engineering.\At the core of the HushJet Mini Cool Fan's design is a focus on efficiency, portability, and user experience. Weighing a mere 212g, the device is crafted to facilitate ease of carry, without compromising on performance. The fan is driven by a high-performance brushless DC motor that spins at up to 65,000 RPM, translating to airflow speeds of up to 25m/s. This engineering provides a balance of power and efficiency, which contributes to the device's sustained battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. Users can select from five distinct airflow speeds to meet their specific needs, from gentle breezes to rapid cooling, and additionally, there is a Boost mode for instances where a higher level of airflow is needed. Furthermore, the nozzle's 360-degree rotational capability offers flexible airflow direction, allowing for optimized personal comfort. Dyson highlights its HushJet projection system, which is specially developed to optimize airflow while minimizing tonal discomfort. The system is designed to reduce high-frequency noise and eliminate the annoying high-pitched sounds, improving the overall user experience. This attention to acoustic comfort reflects Dyson's dedication to providing a premium and user-friendly experience, demonstrating their sophisticated understanding of both consumer needs and innovative technology. The charging capability of the fan is equally advanced, providing a fast and convenient recharging experience through USB-C charging, allowing for full charge within a span of 3 hours.\To increase its appeal, Dyson is bundling the HushJet Mini Cool Fan with a variety of accessories for use in different situations. Out of the box, customers will receive a neck dock for hands-free cooling, a charging stand, a USB-C charging cable for rapid recharging, and a travel pouch for keeping the fan safe while it is being transported. Dyson is also planning to make optional accessories available, such as a universal mount and a grip clip, that will allow users to attach the fan to various items like strollers, bags, or items of clothing, broadening its adaptability. The HushJet Mini Cool Fan is being offered in three different color schemes: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush, allowing consumers to choose an aesthetic that matches their individual taste and preferences. The upcoming launch in Malaysia and the fan's multifaceted design solidify Dyson's position in the consumer electronics market. This product demonstrates Dyson's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that align with the increasingly mobile lifestyles of modern consumers. It exemplifies a blend of Dyson’s superior engineering, portable comfort, and flexible use cases. Dyson's dedication to its customers is demonstrated by providing a practical, high-performing device that is also comfortable and stylish. This is a crucial element that aligns with its overall mission of delivering excellent products to its customers





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Dyson Hushjet Fan Portable Cooling Handheld Technology

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Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan: Powerful and quiet portable fan, up to 6-hour batteryDyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan delivers up to 25m/s airflow in a compact 212g body with up to 6-hour battery. This portable Dyson fan is coming soon to Malaysia.

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