Dutch Lady Launches MyTabung Minda Cergas to Support Preschool Education

Dutch Lady is investing RM1 million in an education fund, MyTabung Minda Cergas, to help 200 Malaysian families access preschool education, providing RM5,000 per family to cover tuition and related costs, aiming to equip children with foundational skills and confidence for primary school.

Embarking on primary school marks a significant milestone in a child's life, often presenting a transition into an unfamiliar world. Many children, however, may not possess the essential foundational skills necessary to flourish in this new environment. These skills, particularly the 'soft skills' that encompass confidence, focus, and fundamental social abilities, are pivotal for laying the groundwork for learning and overall development. This highlights the crucial role of preschool as a vital initial step for countless children. Recognizing the importance of this early stage, Dutch Lady Formulated Milk Powder for Children is expanding its commitment to nurturing young minds and supporting families in their children's educational journeys. Beyond its established role as a trusted partner in providing daily nutrition for children, Dutch Lady is now actively supporting parents and families through the MyTabung Minda Cergas initiative, an educational fund designed to facilitate access to preschool education for children.

The MyTabung Minda Cergas initiative represents a substantial investment in the future of Malaysian children. Dutch Lady is allocating a significant sum, up to RM1 million, to directly benefit 200 deserving families. Each selected recipient will receive RM5,000 to aid in covering the costs associated with preschool tuition and related expenses. This financial assistance aims to alleviate the financial burden on families and create opportunities for more children to enter primary school with a sense of preparedness and confidence. This program seeks to ensure that children have a strong foundation upon which to build their educational journey, enabling them to experience brighter beginnings.

This initiative, MyTabung Minda Cergas, operates from the present until the 30th of May, encouraging families to participate and take advantage of this support. To participate and be eligible, families are encouraged to purchase any Dutch Lady Formulated Milk Powder for Children 123/456/6+/ MaxGro products with a minimum spending of RM40. By integrating thoughtful nutrition with educational opportunities, Dutch Lady is committed to empowering Malaysian families and providing them with a head start for their children. Dutch Lady Formulated Milk Powder for Children is formulated with vital nutrients, including DHA, vitamins C and D, and iron. These nutrients play a critical role in supporting children's overall growth and cognitive development as they progress through their learning stages.

While optimal nutrition is only one aspect of a child's development, it complements Dutch Lady's broader mission of assisting children in taking that initial confident step into the school environment. The program aims to bridge the gap between children who have the opportunity to attend preschool and those who do not, to prepare children for their first day of primary school. To get involved, visit the nearest supermarket today and start your child's journey with MyTabung Minda Cergas





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Dutch Lady Mytabung Minda Cergas Preschool Education Children's Nutrition Early Childhood Development

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