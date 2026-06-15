Durian Vendor's 'Free' Sign Sparks Outrage in Kota Bharu, Kelantan

A roadside durian vendor in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, has been criticized for using a misleading 'Free Durian' sign to attract customers, leading to calls for intervention from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

A viral video has sparked controversy and amusement online, featuring a roadside durian vendor in Kota Bharu , Kelantan . The vendor is seen holding a sign that initially appears to offer 'Free Durian', but upon closer inspection, a smaller print reveals that the 'free' offer is only for smelling the fruit, not taking it.

The sign reads: 'Free durian to smell only. If you want to take the fruit, you have to pay.

' The public has been up in arms about this misleading tactic, with many calling for intervention from the Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). 'Selling is fine, but this way of attracting customers isn't very appropriate,' one commenter said. As of now, KPDN has not issued an official statement on the matter. What do you think about this? Share your thoughts in the comments





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Durian Vendor Misleading Sign Kota Bharu Kelantan KPDN Public Outrage

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