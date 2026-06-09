Ducati Unveils Limited Edition Collezione 100 Collection

Ducati has unveiled a limited edition collection of 10 motorcycles, each inspired by an iconic Ducati model from the company's history. The Collezione 100 is a celebration of Ducati's rich history and heritage, and is sure to be a hit with collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The Ducati Collezione 100 is a limited edition collection of 10 motorcycles, each inspired by an iconic Ducati model from the company's history. The collection includes the Panigale V4S 100, Panigale V2S 100, Streetfighter V4 S 100, Monster 100, Ducati XDiavel V4 100, Diavel V4 RS 100, and Ducati Multistrada V4S 100, as well as the Ducati Scrambler 100.

Each motorcycle features a unique specification, including a special livery, Alcantara or leather seat with embroidered logo, and distinctive colour scheme. The collection is intended for collectors and will be unveiled at the World Ducati Week 2026 on July 3rd, with subsequent displays at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK and various museums in Bologna, Italy.

The motorcycles are each limited to a production number of 100 and come with a dedicated rear stand, motorcycle cover, certificate of authenticity, and numbered art prints signed by Italian artist Ugo Nespolo. The collection also includes edition-specific products from Carrera eyewear and Piquadro luggage, and will be presented in a customised wooden case for the V4 models.

The Collezione 100 is a celebration of Ducati's rich history and heritage, and is sure to be a hit with collectors and enthusiasts alike. The motorcycles in the collection are each inspired by a specific iconic model, with the Panigale V4S 100 taking inspiration from the 1972 Ducati 750 Imola Desmo, the Panigale V2S 100 from the 750 Super Sport Desmo, and the Streetfighter V4 S 100 from the 1979 Ducati 900 Sport Desmo Darmah.

The Monster 100 is inspired by the Ducati Monster S4Rs Tricolore from 2008, while the Ducati XDiavel V4 100 takes its cue from a special Ducati 750 Super Sport in the mid-1970s in the US. The Diavel V4 RS 100 is inspired by the 1979 Ducati 900 Replica, and the Ducati Multistrada V4S 100 is based on the 1979 Ducati 500 SL Pantah.

The Ducati Scrambler 100 takes its inspiration from the 1962 Ducati 250 Scrambler, developed exclusively for the US market. Each motorcycle in the collection is a unique and special tribute to Ducati's rich history and heritage, and is sure to be a prized possession for any collector or enthusiast





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Ducati Collezione 100 Limited Edition Motorcycles Iconic Models History Heritage Collectors Enthusiasts

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