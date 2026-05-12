Drug-trafficking network operating around Langkawi islands, police investigation at an early stage, deputy minister calls for tech and data-sharing to stay ahead of threats, schools to appoint safety coordinators as soon as possible

Mohd Khalid Ismail, Inspector-General of Police, stated that the investigation into a drug-trafficking network operating around the Langkawi islands is still at an early stage, as the police need to determine the individuals and groups involved. He emphasized the importance of security laws and related matters, stating that the police will not hesitate to lodge police reports and take legal action when necessary. A deputy minister also emphasized the need for schools to appoint safety coordinators to ensure the safety of students. A local media outlet reported on these developments.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that the investigation into a drug-trafficking network operating around the Langkawi islands is still at an early stage, as the police need to determine the individuals and groups involved.

He emphasized the importance of security laws and related matters, stating that the police will not hesitate to lodge police reports and take legal action when necessary. A deputy minister also emphasized the need for schools to appoint safety coordinators to ensure the safety of students. A local media outlet reported on these developments





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drug-Trafficking Network Langkawi Islands Police Investigation Security Laws Tech Data-Sharing Safety Coordinators Schools

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mohd. Daud, Norliza didakwa pecah amanah RM10 jutaTokoh kewa­ngan Islam, Tan Sri Dr. Mohd. Daud Ba­kar dan Pengarah Syarikat Energy Eco Sdn. Bhd., Datuk Norliza Tajudin didakwa di Mahkamah Sesyen hari ini atas tujuh pertuduhan pecah amanah wang berjumlah RM10.55 juta, lima tahun lalu.

Read more »

Police still probing alleged Langkawi drug network linked to cop known as ‘Mr A’, says IGPKUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today said authorities are still identifying individuals allegedly involved in a drug...

Read more »

Probe underway into claims of cop behind Langkawi drug syndicateIGP Khalid Ismail says the police force will not compromise if its own personnel are found to have links to a trafficking network.

Read more »

No compromise on charges of illegal drug syndicate in Langkawi: Head of the Malaysian policeThe head of Malaysia's police force stated that there will be no compromise against any police officer or member found involved in any illegal activities conducted in Langkawi, as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal drug distribution ring.

Read more »