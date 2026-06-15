Drug-Positive Lorry Driver Arrested After Fatal Expressway Crash Claims Four Lives

A lorry driver tested positive for methamphetamine following a deadly accident on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway that killed four occupants of a Honda City when a trailer carrying iron dust overturned. The 40-year-old driver was arrested after a urine screening, prompting renewed scrutiny of road safety and drug use among commercial drivers in Malaysia.

The lorry driver involved in the fatal accident on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway has tested positive for drugs, police confirmed. The incident, which occurred at KM43, resulted in four deaths after a trailer carrying iron dust overturned onto a Honda City.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested following a urine test that indicated methamphetamine use. Police stated the driver was taken for screening after hospital treatment and was detained at about 4am. The accident involved a 55-year-old Honda City driver and three passengers aged between one and 58 years. The crash has raised concerns about road safety and the influence of substances on commercial drivers in Malaysia.

While initial reports highlighted the tragedy, subsequent details about the driver's drug test have intensified public discourse on enforcement and preventive measures. Authorities are expected to pursue charges that could include negligent homicide and driving under the influence. The community has been urged to remain cautious on the roads, especially during festive periods when traffic volume increases. This incident underscores the need for stricter monitoring of commercial vehicle operators and more robust random testing protocols to deter drug-impaired driving.

The police investigation continues, with forensic and eyewitness accounts being compiled to establish the full sequence of events leading to the overturning. Road safety advocates are calling for improved infrastructure and driver education to prevent similar catastrophes. The loss of four lives, including a child, has prompted an outpouring of grief and demands for accountability from both the public and policymakers.

The driver's positive test is likely to become a focal point in discussions about legislative reforms and the effectiveness of current drug screening procedures for commercial drivers. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potentially devastating consequences of impaired driving on Malaysia's highways. As the legal process unfolds, families of the victims await justice while the broader transportation sector reels from the implications of this preventable tragedy.

The authorities have emphasized that such incidents will be met with the full force of the law, hoping to deter future occurrences through decisive action





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