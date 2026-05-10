Drug-laced vapes pose mental health risks to children, says AADK director-general

AADK director-general Ruslin Jusoh expressed concern over the increasing number of drug abuse cases among minors, with children as young as 12 testing positive for synthetic drugs. He highlighted the risk of mental health issues such as hallucinations, depression, and suicidal tendencies due to drug-laced vapes.

AADK director-general Ruslin Jusoh said drug-laced vapes expose children to the risk of mental health issues such as hallucinations, depression, and having suicidal thoughts. Cases of drug abuse among minors have reached a worrying level, with children as young as 12 testing positive for synthetic drugs .

The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) is monitoring 50,000 former drug users and providing rehabilitation to 5,000. Last month, police seized 400 vape cartridges laced with fentanyl in a major drug bust. The government ordered a crackdown following reports of banned substances being sold on social media, including drug-laced vape devices





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Drug Abuse Minors Synthetic Drugs Vape Devices Mental Health Issues Crackdown Fentanyl

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