Drug Kingpin Used Flight Attendants and Toothpaste Tubes to Smuggle Narcotics into Vietnam

A drug trafficking network led by a kingpin hiding overseas used Vietnam Airlines flight attendants to smuggle drugs concealed in toothpaste tubes. The network employed various methods including international couriers and unwitting participants. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects and are continuing the investigation.

Vietnam ese authorities have uncovered a sophisticated drug trafficking network orchestrated by a kingpin operating from abroad, utilizing various methods to smuggle narcotics into the country. The investigation, detailed in a recently completed indictment, reveals the intricate workings of the network, which involved concealing drugs within everyday items such as toothpaste tubes and employing unwitting individuals to transport the contraband.

The primary figure behind the operation, identified as Ha Danh Nam, is currently wanted by Vietnamese authorities. Nam used several aliases and resided overseas, masterminding a scheme that leveraged various techniques to evade detection by law enforcement. He allegedly concealed narcotics within common household products, including toothpaste tubes marked with a ‘T’, as well as laundry detergent, coffee, cocoa, chocolate, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and shampoo. Furthermore, Nam utilized Vietnamese nationals living or studying in France, compelling them to unwittingly hand-carry the drugs or send them through international courier services. The investigation uncovered the crucial role of Hoang Sy Thang, a driver from Nghe An Province, who was hired to receive overseas parcels and distribute the drugs within Vietnam. Thang recruited his nephew-in-law, Bui Van Anh, to assist in the distribution process. The indictment outlines the actions of Nam, Thang, Anh, and 224 other suspects who are facing charges related to the illegal transport, trading, possession, and organized use of narcotics, along with failure to report and concealment of the crimes. \The network's modus operandi involved the use of various methods to transport drugs. Nam hired Hoang Sy Thang to receive parcels in Vietnam. Thang would then collect the packages at a designated location, extract the drug-filled toothpaste tubes marked with the letter ‘T’, repack the drugs and instruct Anh to deliver them to buyers. Payments were funneled through a bank account belonging to Thang's son. The investigation also revealed that Nam utilized international courier services to transport the drugs. He employed Pham Duy Quang, a Vietnam-born resident in France, to collect and deliver packages from the Vietnamese community, sending them to Quang’s younger brother, Pham Quang Anh, in Hanoi. The packages were then delivered to the intended recipients. This multi-layered approach reflects the elaborate efforts made by Nam to ensure the successful import and distribution of narcotics within Vietnam. The network's activities began in January 2023, and quickly grew, with multiple shipments occurring in the following months. Thang and Anh, despite claiming ignorance of the drugs, were found to have used false identities and unregistered SIM cards. Moreover, they deliberately extracted only the marked toothpaste tubes, and deleted recipient information from all devices after every delivery, suggesting their knowledge and involvement in the drug smuggling operation. Payment amounts to them were higher than what's typical for just delivery fees, further indicating their involvement in the illegal activities. The investigation found no evidence to prosecute the four flight attendants who were unwittingly used to smuggle drugs into the country. \On March 16, 2023, customs officers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City became suspicious of the luggage of four Vietnam Airlines flight attendants arriving from Paris. Upon searching their bags, authorities discovered over 11 kilograms of various drugs concealed inside. This incident marked a turning point in the investigation, leading to the exposure of the drug trafficking network's intricate operations. Investigations have revealed that the flight attendants had no prior contact or financial transactions with the other suspects, indicating their unwitting role in the scheme. This incident led to the arrest of multiple suppliers connected to the syndicate. The police traced a package sent by Quang on March 21, 2023, which was addressed to 'Nguyen Huu Son' (an alias used by Thang) containing drugs hidden in toothpaste tubes. The police later recovered the parcel as evidence. Voice analysis and witness testimonies confirmed Nam's role as the mastermind, despite his denials. The investigation highlighted the sophisticated nature of the drug smuggling operation, which involved various individuals and methods to transport narcotics into Vietnam. The case demonstrates the complex challenges faced by authorities in combating drug trafficking and the use of unsuspecting individuals to facilitate these criminal activities. The authorities are continuing the investigation, and are committed to dismantling the entire network and bringing all those involved to justice





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drug Trafficking Smuggling Vietnam Flight Attendants Narcotics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EPF: Nearly two-thirds of members haven’t used Akaun Fleksibel despite RM16.6b withdrawalsKUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Some 63 per cent of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members eligible for withdrawals under the Akaun Fleksibel facility have yet to tap into it, despite...

Read more »

IBM Settles U.S. Probe on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practices for $17 MillionIBM agreed to pay $17 million to settle a U.S. government probe regarding its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices, which faced scrutiny during President Donald Trump's second term. The settlement, the first for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, stems from claims that IBM used a 'diversity modifier' in compensation and modified or terminated programs. IBM denies any unlawful conduct. This comes as Trump's administration targeted DEI policies.

Read more »

Malaysia, Brunei boost collaboration on treatment, enforcement in anti-drug effortsGEORGE TOWN, April 11 — Malaysia and Brunei are to continue strengthening regional cooperation in the aspects of prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and enforcement to combat...

Read more »

Mongolia Grapples with Toxic Legacy of Japan's Used Toyota Prius FleetMongolia faces a growing environmental crisis due to the accumulation of spent hybrid batteries from imported Toyota Prius vehicles. Without proper recycling infrastructure, these batteries, often nearing the end of their lifespan, are being improperly disposed of, posing significant environmental and public health risks. The situation highlights the challenges associated with importing used vehicles and the urgent need for comprehensive waste management solutions.

Read more »

Is Blue Curacao actually blue? How the iconic Caribbean liqueur gets its colourWILLEMSTAD, April 11 — How blue really is Blue Curacao, the sapphire-coloured liqueur used to make Blue Lagoon or Blue Hawaii cocktails?Not blue at all is the answer.The...

Read more »

Global drug makers face pricing pressure as China targets affordable healthcareLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »