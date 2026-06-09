Drug-Impaired Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle Collision on North-South Expressway

A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving recklessly on the North-South Expressway in Bukit Mertajam, damaging 18 vehicles. The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and morphine and faces charges under drug and road transport laws. Remanded for four days, he has a history of drug-related and criminal offences, prompting calls for stronger safeguards against impaired driving.

Police have received 18 reports of vehicle damage caused by a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) that was allegedly driven recklessly on the North-South Expressway in Bukit Mertajam yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail stated that initial investigations found 18 vehicles were damaged after being struck by the 4WD vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man. Further investigations are ongoing and the suspect, who was arrested after the incident, has been remanded for four days to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing an accident. The suspect was detained by members of the public on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway near Seberang Jaya before being handed over to police. Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah provided additional details, noting that police received information on the incident at 10:05am.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect was believed to have driven recklessly and dangerously from Sungai Dua towards Penang Island, colliding with several vehicles along the route. Urine screening tests confirmed the suspect positive for methamphetamine and morphine. The suspect also has 15 records of drug-related offences and two criminal records, indicating a pattern of repeat offending. This incident underscores the serious dangers of impaired driving and the need for stringent enforcement of traffic and drug laws.

The fact that the suspect was apprehended by members of the public highlights community vigilance but also raises concerns about the immediacy of police response. The remand period of four days will allow investigators to gather further evidence, including forensic analysis of the vehicle and witness statements, to build a comprehensive case. The public will be watching closely as the legal process unfolds, hoping for a verdict that deters similar reckless behavior in the future.

The case also brings attention to the broader issues of drug abuse and road safety in Malaysia. With the suspect testing positive for methamphetamine and morphine, it is evident that illegal drug use continues to be a significant societal problem that often spills over into public safety crises. The charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act and Road Transport Act reflect the gravity of the offense.

Authorities may need to consider whether existing penalties are sufficient to prevent repeat offenses, given the suspect's extensive record. This incident could serve as a catalyst for reviewing policies related to drug-impaired driving and repeat offender management. Community groups and road safety advocates are likely to use this case to call for enhanced measures, such as more frequent random road checks, stricter licensing regulations, and improved rehabilitation programs for drug offenders.

The fact that 18 vehicles were damaged in a single incident demonstrates the potential for mass casualties when an impaired driver is behind the wheel. While no fatalities were reported in this instance, the outcome could have been far worse. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of staying vigilant on the roads and the critical role of law enforcement in preventing such tragedies.

In summary, the reckless driving incident on the North-South Expressway involving a drug-impaired driver has resulted in significant property damage and legal action. The suspect's arrest and remand mark the beginning of a judicial process that will determine appropriate penalties. The case also highlights intersecting issues of drug abuse, road safety, and repeat offending that demand attention from policymakers and the public alike





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Reckless Driving Drug-Impaired Driving North-South Expressway Vehicle Collision Methamphetamine Morphine Dangerous Drugs Act Road Transport Act Seberang Perai Tengah Repeat Offender

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