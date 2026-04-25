Drug Abuse in Border States Remains a Concern, Requires Focused Action

AADK Director-General Datuk Roslin Jusoh highlights the ongoing challenge of drug abuse in states bordering Thailand, emphasizing the need for intensified prevention, treatment, and enforcement efforts. The agency will focus on reducing demand through education and detailed data collection.

The issue of drug abuse remains a significant concern in Malaysian states bordering Thailand, necessitating focused attention and intensified efforts to reduce its prevalence. This was highlighted by Datuk Roslin Jusoh, Director-General of the National Anti-Drugs Agency ( AADK ), during a press conference following the launch of the Sua Mesra AADK program at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Penambang in Kota Bharu , Kelantan .

The geographical proximity to Thailand is a key contributing factor to the increase in cases, particularly concerning the influx of drug supplies from across the border. Despite a slight decrease in the number of drug addicts in 2025 – a reduction of 0.5 percent to 191,000 individuals compared to 192,000 the previous year – AADK remains vigilant and does not consider the situation satisfactory.

Datuk Roslin Jusoh emphasized that even a marginal decline does not warrant complacency, especially given the persistently high rates of drug abuse in border states. He stated that continuous and more aggressive action is crucial to address the problem effectively. AADK plans to enhance its prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation programs, with a particular focus on high-risk areas. This includes strengthening community outreach and collaboration with local stakeholders to identify and support individuals vulnerable to drug abuse.

The agency recognizes the importance of a multi-faceted approach, combining law enforcement efforts with comprehensive social and educational initiatives. Furthermore, AADK is committed to providing accessible and effective treatment options for those struggling with addiction, ensuring they receive the support they need to recover and reintegrate into society. The agency also intends to work closely with border security agencies to disrupt the supply chain of illicit drugs and prevent their entry into the country.

The current trend also reveals that synthetic drugs, specifically Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS), continue to dominate the drug landscape and pose a major threat to communities. In response, AADK will prioritize efforts to reduce the demand for drugs through comprehensive education and awareness campaigns. Datuk Roslin Jusoh underscored the vital role of parents and the community in this regard. Increased awareness will empower communities to be more vigilant and proactive in addressing the issue.

He believes that a collective effort, involving families, schools, and local organizations, is essential to create a supportive environment that discourages drug use and promotes healthy lifestyles. To bolster its strategic planning, AADK will begin meticulously recording drug abuse data at the district level starting this year. This detailed data will serve as a valuable guide for developing more targeted prevention programs and refining existing policies.

The agency aims to use this information to allocate resources effectively and tailor interventions to the specific needs of each district, ultimately maximizing the impact of its efforts to combat drug abuse and protect the well-being of Malaysian citizens. The Sua Mesra program itself is a key component of this broader strategy, aiming to foster positive relationships between AADK and the community, particularly among youth, to promote drug prevention and awareness





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AADK Drug Abuse Thailand Border Prevention Treatment ATS Synthetic Drugs Kota Bharu Kelantan

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