Dropbox CEO Andrew Houston will step down after a transition period, promoting Ashraf Alkarmi to co-CEO ahead of his succession as the sole chief executive. The file hosting service provider's shares fell more than 1% in early trading.

Dropbox CEO Andrew Houston to step down, promoting Ashraf Alkarmi to co-CEO ahead of his succession as the sole chief executive. The file hosting service provider's shares fell more than 1% in early trading, having fallen over 3% this year.

Following a transition period, Alkarmi will become sole CEO and Houston will move into the role of executive chairman. Alkarmi is stepping into the role after serving as general manager of the company's core products, including file sharing, e-signature tool Sign and document platform DocSend. Before joining Dropbox in 2024, Alkarmi held product leadership roles at Vimeo, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

In March 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Half Moon Capital was pressuring Dropbox to scrap its dual-class structure, which gives Houston extra voting power. Alkarmi's appointment as co-CEO comes as Dropbox reported first-quarter revenue of $629.5 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $620.6 million, according to data compiled by LSEG. The company's shares have fallen over 3% this year, and the appointment of Alkarmi as co-CEO may provide some stability to the company's shares.

Dropbox's AI-driven strategy is expected to bring significant changes to the company's products and services, with Alkarmi promising a 'very different Dropbox - faster, smarter and built around the way they actually work.

' The company's focus on AI is expected to bring significant benefits to its customers, with Alkarmi stating that 'AI is changing what's possible. ' The appointment of Alkarmi as co-CEO is seen as a positive move by the company, and his experience in product leadership roles at Vimeo, Amazon and Meta Platforms is expected to bring significant benefits to the company.

Alkarmi's experience in product leadership roles is expected to bring significant benefits to Dropbox's products and services, with the company's shares expected to benefit from his appointment. The company's focus on AI is expected to bring significant benefits to its customers, with Alkarmi stating that 'AI is changing what's possible.

' The appointment of Alkarmi as co-CEO is seen as a positive move by the company, and his experience in product leadership roles is expected to bring significant benefits to the company. Alkarmi's experience in product leadership roles is expected to bring significant benefits to Dropbox's products and services, with the company's shares expected to benefit from his appointment





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Dropbox Andrew Houston Ashraf Alkarmi Co-CEO Executive Chairman

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