Drones Outperform Boat Patrols in Sungai Golok Border Smuggling Crackdown

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat explains why drone surveillance is more effective than boat patrols in combating smuggling along the narrow Sungai Golok river, highlighting technological upgrades and enhanced protocols to seal security gaps.

The use of drones is increasingly recognized as a more effective method than traditional boat patrols for curbing smuggling activities along the Sungai Golok border.

According to Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, criminal syndicates can easily detect the movement and engine noise of Marine Police patrol boats in the narrow river, giving them ample warning to suspend operations before enforcement arrives. The river's geography presents inherent challenges; its narrowness means that the approach of a patrol boat is audible from the opposite bank, allowing smugglers to evade capture.

This limitation has prompted a shift toward drone technology as a superior surveillance tool, particularly while the construction of a physical security wall or fence along the border remains incomplete. Mohd Yusoff detailed that approximately 300 General Operations Force (GOF) personnel are deployed monthly to monitor the 91-kilometre border stretch via 17 control posts.

However, he acknowledged significant security gaps due to the considerable distances between these posts, which can span two to three kilometres and are frequently exploited by criminal networks. Syndicates also leverage environmental factors, such as periods when the Sungai Golok becomes shallow, to facilitate the smuggling of stolen vehicles into the neighbouring country.

To address these vulnerabilities, blind spots are now monitored by dedicated GOF intelligence units, and requests have been submitted for more advanced drones from the police (PDRM) Air Operations Unit to bolster integrated operations. In tandem with technological upgrades, Kelantan police are employing artificial intelligence (AI) systems and high-tech closed-circuit television (CCTV) networks to counter syndicates that have migrated to encrypted communication platforms and social media.

To enhance accountability and transparency, all enforcement personnel conducting border patrols, including Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) and GOF teams, are now required to wear body cameras. Strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), such as the buddy system during motorcycle patrols, are enforced to ensure personnel safety. Mohd Yusoff noted that, under his leadership over the past one-and-a-half years, there have been no reported incidents of physical threats, confrontations, or intimidation against officers.

The police have also intensified random and regular inspections along the border to prevent the smuggling of firearms, drugs, and other contraband through illegal entry points in the state





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Drone Surveillance Sungai Golok Border Smuggling Kelantan Police GOF Border Security Technology

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