Driver sustains minor injuries in road collapse at Pan Borneo WP25 project site

A driver sustained minor injuries after a road collapse at the Pan Borneo WP25 project site near Sukau Roundabout early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain the day before is believed to have weakened part of the surface, prompting immediate safety and traffic control measures.

A driver sustained minor injuries after a road collapse at the Pan Borneo WP25 project site near Sukau Roundabout early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5am along an existing road within an active R&R work area, where heavy rain the day before is believed to have weakened part of the surface.

Site teams and contractors were deployed to manage traffic and secure the area, which has been fitted with barriers, cones, warning lights, signage, and personnel. One lane remains open under controlled conditions while monitoring and repair works are ongoing





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pan Borneo WP25 Project Site Sukau Roundabout Road Collapse Minor Injuries Heavy Rain R&R Work Area Sabah Public Works Department Cosmobeauté Malaysia Beautyexpo Sabah International Convention Centre Borneo Festival 2026 KK East Malaysia Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 SICC Launch Expand Into Borneo Borneo Malaysia East Malaysia Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 SICC Launch Expand Into Borneo Borneo Malaysia East Malaysia Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 SICC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Borneo cultures come aliveMay 24 (Reuters) - What promised to ⁠be a successful season for AC Milan ended in total disappointment on ⁠Sunday as a 2-1 home Serie A defeat by Cagliari meant ‌they missed out on the top four, condemning them to a second consecutive year without Champions League football.

Read more »

Borneo cultures shine in Kuala Lumpur paradeKuala Lumpur: Borneo’s rich cultural diversity once again illuminated the capital as youths from Sabah and Sarawak took on the role of “cultural ambassadors” during a cultural parade

Read more »

Changkat Bukit Bintang Goes Borneo TonightHeld in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, the one-night street festival celebrates Borneo's culture and heritage ahead of Gawai Dayak — the Dayak harvest festival observed on 1 June.

Read more »

Viral Threads post of bus driver casually pouring drink while driving sparks police investigation in TaipingIPOH, May 25 — Police are investigating a viral video showing a driver pouring liquid into a bottle while driving a bus, which was shared by a social media user on Threads last...

Read more »