Driver Escapes Unhurt as Truck Plunges into Ravine After Brake Failure

A lorry driver in Gua Musang escaped injury after his truck suddenly moved and fell into a ravine while he was inspecting its brakes. The incident occurred on the Gua Musang-Lojing road, and police are investigating under traffic rules.

A lorry driver experienced a moment of terror when he stopped to check his brakes, only for the heavy vehicle to suddenly move and plunge into a ravine at Kilometer 90 of the Gua Musang -Lojing road yesterday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am, and the 30-year-old driver escaped without injury as he had already exited the vehicle. Gua Musang District Police Chief Superintendent Sik Choon Foo said the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters received information about the incident at about 10 am via a phone call from personnel at the Lojing Police Post.

Initial investigations found that the accident happened when the lorry was traveling from Port Klang, Selangor to Lojing. Upon arriving at the location, the driver realized his vehicle had brake problems and stopped the lorry on the left shoulder to inspect. During the inspection, the lorry suddenly moved on its own and slid forward before crashing through a wall and falling into a ravine on the left shoulder.

Choon Foo stated that no injuries were reported and the driver was safe. The case is being investigated under Regulation 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, and further investigations are ongoing. Brake failure is a common cause of accidents involving heavy vehicles, especially on long downhill stretches like the Gua Musang-Lojing route, which is known for its steep terrain and winding roads. Authorities often remind drivers to perform pre-trip inspections, including checking brake systems, tire pressure, and fluid levels.

In this case, the driver's quick action to stop when he sensed a problem likely prevented a more severe outcome, as the truck could have lost control on a bend or caused a multi-vehicle collision. The Lojing area has seen several similar incidents in recent years, prompting calls for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of vehicle maintenance standards.

This incident highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and the need for drivers to be vigilant about warning signs of mechanical issues. The police have urged all heavy vehicle operators to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on long journeys. They also remind drivers to use designated rest areas and brake check points along the route. The investigation into this accident will determine if any negligence or mechanical failure contributed to the incident.

Meanwhile, the driver's narrow escape serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by those who work on the roads daily. Road safety campaigns targeting lorry drivers have been intensified in the region, with authorities distributing pamphlets and conducting briefings at transport hubs





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Truck Accident Brake Failure Gua Musang Road Safety Driver Escapes

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