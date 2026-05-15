Drier Weather Expected in Malaysia as El Niño Phase Develops

Meteorologist Chung Jing Xiang warns of prolonged dry weather in Malaysia from June to January as the region transitions from La Niña to El Niño. The potential for extreme dryness and increased haze risk is elevated during the southwest monsoon, particularly towards the latter half of 2023.

PETALING JAYA: The weather in Malaysia is expected to become drier than usual once the El Niño phenomenon develops between June and July. According to meteorologist Chung Jing Xiang, the dry weather could persist until January.

Chung, who works as a researcher with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu’s science and marine environment faculty, stated that the Pacific Ocean’s Enso weather cycle is currently in its cooler La Niña phase but is beginning to transition toward a neutral state before moving into the warmer El Niño phase. The meteorological department has previously indicated that the southwest monsoon, which typically lasts from May to September, may influence weather patterns during this period.

Chung cautioned that while the risk of extreme dry weather is relatively low at the start of the monsoon season, it could increase later in the year, particularly towards the middle and end of 2023, depending on the strength of El Niño. He emphasized that although El Niño is often linked to hotter and drier conditions, it is not the only contributing factor to extreme dryness in Malaysia. Temporary atmospheric disturbances can also lead to unusually dry weather, he noted.

To mitigate risks, Chung advised the public to use water wisely, maintain adequate hydration, and avoid open burning. Additionally, he warned that the likelihood of haze pollution could rise if El Niño overlaps with the southwest monsoon. Prolonged dry conditions during this period reduce the chances of rainfall dispersing haze particles from the atmosphere. Southwesterly winds typically carry cross-border haze towards the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak during the monsoon.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (Enso) is a recurring climate pattern characterized by temperature shifts in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. These changes, ranging from 1°C to 3°C compared to normal, occur in cycles lasting three to seven years. The Enso cycle consists of three phases: the warm and dry El Niño phase, the cool and wet La Niña phase, and a neutral phase. This fluctuation in ocean temperatures can significantly influence global weather patterns





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El Niño La Niña Malaysia Weather Drought Risk Haze Pollution

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