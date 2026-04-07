Dr Wee Ka Siong Remembers Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik's Lasting Legacy

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong reflects on the profound impact of Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, sharing personal anecdotes that highlight his mentorship, support, and lasting influence on his political career and personal values.

KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik has left a profound impact, particularly on those who knew him personally, including MCA party president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong . Dr Wee, alongside other party leaders, has been actively involved in assisting the family and ensuring a dignified farewell for the former MCA president.

He shared several personal anecdotes that illuminate the deep respect and admiration he held for Dr Ling, highlighting the significant role Dr Ling played in shaping his political journey and personal values.\Dr Wee recounted a pivotal moment in the late 1990s when, as a relatively young Johor Baru MCA division secretary, he was unexpectedly chosen by Dr Ling to represent the party at the National Economic Consultative Council II (NECC II). This appointment, he recalls, was a surprise, but Dr Ling's unwavering support and encouragement provided him with the confidence to take on the challenge. Dr Wee described the privilege of regular consultations with Dr Ling, experiencing his thoughtful approach to leadership. He noted Dr Ling's attentive listening and insightful responses, often providing invaluable perspectives. This initial encounter marked the beginning of a mentorship that significantly shaped Dr Wee's political career. Another instance involved Dr Wee seeking Dr Ling's counsel while serving as deputy education minister, when facing bureaucratic obstacles. Dr Ling's direct and unwavering support provided Dr Wee with the conviction to overcome these hurdles. Dr Wee's recollections underscored Dr Ling's down-to-earth nature and genuine connection with the community, emphasizing his preference for simple interactions and his dedication to the people. He recalled how Dr Ling, despite his stature, was approachable and actively engaged with the masses, even participating in fundraising activities, demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of the people.\Furthermore, Dr Wee highlighted Dr Ling's emphasis on his mother tongue and his ability to connect with the Chinese community through the use of idioms and proper pronunciation. He also admired Dr Ling's exceptional memory and his use of mind-mapping techniques. Dr Wee expressed his gratitude for Dr Ling's faith in him, acknowledging the lessons learned through their interactions. Dr Wee characterized Dr Ling's legacy as one of political wisdom, humility, grace, and humanity. He emphasized how Dr Ling's mentorship and personal values continue to inspire him. Dr Wee's reflections provide a poignant tribute, painting a portrait of a leader who not only held high positions but also profoundly influenced those around him. These encounters reflect a relationship based on mutual respect, guidance, and a shared dedication to public service. His ability to connect with others, whether through his approachable demeanor or his strong adherence to his values, is what shaped the strong character of the individual. The overall message is one of gratitude and the lasting impact of a mentor whose influence has profoundly shaped the political landscape and the lives of those fortunate enough to have known him. Dr Wee's reflections showcase how Dr Ling's influence extended beyond his official roles, shaping the character and principles of those who followed his example





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Dr Ling Liong Sik Wee Ka Siong MCA Legacy Mentorship

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