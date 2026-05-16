Dr Saedah Ali, Obstetrical Anesthesiologist, Found Peace in Sheep and Goat Farming

Dr Saedah Ali, a former cardiac anesthesiologist at Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital, retired early from work to focus on sheep and goat farming after seeing her late father's inherited land left overgrown. She also engages in Corporate Social Initiatives and allows parolees to work on her farm, while her husband helps treat sick livestock.

Dr Saedah Ali , 59, checking on the condition of the sheep on her farm. - Photo: Bernama BACHOK: If her life had once been filled with pressure and the adrenaline of saving patients in the operating theatre, a former cardiac anesthesiologist at Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital (HPUSM) has now found a new sense of peace in sheep and goat farming.

Dr Saedah Ali, 59, who began her career as a medical doctor in 1992 and was involved in pioneering cardiac surgery services at HPUSM in 2001, ventured into livestock farming in June 2018, about four years before taking optional retirement in 2022. She said her interest in the field was sparked after seeing her late father's 1ha inherited land left overgrown with bushes and undergrowth, prompting her to develop it into a livestock farm as a side activity.

'At first, I only rented out the land to villagers for about RM100 a year but over time, I developed the idea of venturing into livestock farming, as it is also considered a sunnah. ', she told Bernama recently





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Dr Saedah Ali Retirement Livestock Farming Dorper Sheep Natural Feed Corporate Social Initiatives Parolees Entrance Controls Rising Feed Prices Local Livestock Industry Food Security Barriers In Employment Opportunities

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