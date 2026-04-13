Dr Mary Gambidau Appointed to Chair Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026, Alongside Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival

Dr Mary Gambidau of Telupid takes the helm of the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan State-level pageant for 2026. Datuk Joanna Kitingan provides advisory guidance. Preparations began in February with finalist assessments. The event will run concurrently with the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at SICC, and Hilton Kota Kinabalu as the official hotel.

KOTA KINABALU: Dr Mary Gambidau, hailing from Telupid, has been entrusted with the leadership of the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan State-level pageant for the year 2026. This appointment signifies a pivotal role for Dr Gambidau in orchestrating one of Sabah ’s most prominent cultural celebrations. The Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan is more than just a beauty pageant; it is a vital platform for the preservation and promotion of Kadazan-Dusun culture, the largest indigenous group in Sabah . This event also serves to empower young women, equipping them with the skills and confidence to become future leaders within their communities and beyond. The selection of Dr Gambidau reflects a concerted effort to uphold these values and ensure the continued success and relevance of the pageant in the years to come. Her vision for the 2026 event is anticipated with great interest, as stakeholders and the public alike look forward to witnessing her innovative approach to enhancing the pageant's impact and reach. The appointment also highlights the significance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds within the state, reinforcing the inclusive nature of the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan .

Datuk Joanna Kitingan has been appointed as an advisor, providing invaluable strategic guidance and support to the organising committee. Her wealth of experience and knowledge of the cultural landscape will be instrumental in ensuring the pageant's continued success and adherence to its core values. Her role will be crucial in offering insightful direction and mentorship to the team, allowing them to navigate the complexities of organising such a significant event. The inclusion of an advisor of her stature underscores the commitment to maintaining the pageant’s high standards and its enduring legacy.

Dr Mary Gambidau has proactively assembled a core committee to assist her in the monumental task of organizing the 2026 Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan. Mandy Nandu has been appointed as deputy chair, lending her support and expertise to ensure smooth operations and effective decision-making. Audrey Wilson Rantau will serve as secretary, responsible for the crucial task of maintaining meticulous records, managing communications, and coordinating the many logistical aspects of the event. Maureen J. Kananong will assume the role of treasurer, overseeing the financial aspects of the pageant and ensuring responsible management of resources. This carefully selected team demonstrates a commitment to competence, collaboration, and a shared vision for the success of the 2026 Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan.

Preparations for the event commenced in February, with the committee working diligently to lay the groundwork for a memorable and impactful celebration. This early start indicates a dedication to meticulous planning and execution, essential for managing an event of this magnitude. Furthermore, the early finalist assessments were conducted in alignment with directives from the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA), aimed at enhancing professionalism and transparency throughout the selection process. The KDCA's guidelines are designed to uphold the integrity of the pageant and ensure fairness to all participants. These assessments represent a crucial step in ensuring that the finalists possess not only physical beauty but also the intelligence, charisma, and cultural awareness expected of an Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan representative. The commitment to adhering to KDCA directives underscores the organisers' dedication to honoring the cultural significance of the event and adhering to its established standards.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the 2026 Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan, the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 is scheduled to be held alongside the pageant. Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo are expanding their presence in East Malaysia with the launch of this inaugural festival, scheduled to take place at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26. This strategic expansion marks a significant step for Cosmobeauté, bringing its renowned beauty and wellness offerings to a new audience in Borneo. The festival is expected to draw a large crowd, providing a valuable platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and services and for attendees to discover the latest trends in the beauty industry. The Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival will provide a unique opportunity for both local and international brands to connect with a diverse consumer base. The event promises to be a vibrant and engaging experience, adding another layer of excitement to the overall Kaamatan celebrations. The festival's concurrent timing with the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan further enhances the appeal of both events, drawing a larger audience and generating increased interest in the region.

The festival will extend from May 26 to 31, running concurrently with other Kaamatan-related activities. This extended timeframe ensures ample opportunity for attendees to experience the full range of offerings, including the participation of 52 finalists from across Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia. The presence of these finalists will undoubtedly attract further attention and create a buzz surrounding the events. The Hilton Kota Kinabalu has been confirmed as the official hotel for the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan, offering accommodation and support for the finalists and organisers. This prestigious partnership underscores the significance of the event and adds to its overall appeal. The hotel's involvement will contribute to creating a comfortable and supportive environment for the participants, enhancing their experience during this important cultural celebration.





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Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Sabah Culture Pageant Cosmobeauté Festival

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