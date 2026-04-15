Dr. Mahathir Reveals Struggle with Leg Control Following Fall

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad shares his challenges in recovering from a January fall, revealing difficulties with leg control and the ongoing physiotherapy process.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, recovering from a fall in January, revealed that he has experienced a significant loss of control over his legs, a condition he shared on Instagram on April 14th. The near-centenarian provided details about the injuries and the challenging recovery process he has been undergoing for the past few months. The incident occurred while Dr. Mahathir was exercising at his residence in The Mines, according to reports. He described a sudden loss of motor control, stating that his legs gave way before he collapsed. The fall resulted in a broken hip and other related injuries, including a head injury. He recounted the intense physical stress experienced immediately after the accident, noting that medical professionals struggled to manage his pain, which only began to subside after several days.

Mahathir, who will celebrate his 100th birthday on July 10, 2025, was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur on January 6th following the fall. Due to his advanced age, medical specialists determined that surgery was not a viable option. Instead, the former Prime Minister has been undergoing rigorous physiotherapy to regain his mobility. Despite the fact that the fracture had largely healed within three months, Dr. Mahathir expressed his disappointment with his current physical state. He stated that although he is now able to stand, he still lacks the neurological control necessary for normal movement. He conveyed his frustration using the poignant phrase, “It feels as if I don't have legs.”

The recovery journey for Dr. Mahathir has been far from straightforward. The physiotherapy regimen has been demanding, requiring considerable effort and perseverance. The loss of leg control has significantly impacted his ability to perform everyday activities and has presented considerable challenges to his independence. The fact that the injury occurred while exercising underscores the unpredictable nature of physical decline, even for someone who has maintained an active lifestyle for many years. Dr. Mahathir's willingness to openly share his experiences on social media demonstrates his resilience and his continued engagement with the public, despite the physical setbacks. His candid remarks also offer a valuable insight into the realities of aging and the complexities of recovery after major injuries, particularly at an advanced age. He mentioned that the initial pain was excruciating and the medical team struggled to bring it under control, highlighting the difficulties associated with managing pain in elderly patients. His current state, as described in his Instagram post, reflects the intricate nature of the human body and the often unpredictable nature of the healing process. While his bone fracture has healed, the neurological aspect of his recovery continues to pose a challenge, and the former prime minister’s admission that he struggles to walk, and feels like he has no legs, paints a stark picture of the challenges faced.

The public reaction to Dr. Mahathir’s update has been one of sympathy and encouragement. Many have expressed their well wishes and admiration for his enduring spirit. His willingness to share his experiences encourages dialogue about the medical challenges, recovery periods and the impact of aging. This honesty has also prompted conversations about healthcare policies for the elderly and the need for better support systems for individuals facing mobility issues. The incident highlights the importance of preventative measures, such as home modifications and regular medical check-ups, that can help to reduce the risk of falls and other age-related health complications. The situation underscores the need for proactive health management and emphasizes the importance of understanding the physical and emotional impact of these types of injuries. The details shared by Dr. Mahathir also underscore the significance of comprehensive rehabilitation, including physiotherapy and other specialized therapies, in helping individuals regain their independence and improve their quality of life. The challenges faced by Dr. Mahathir offer insights for medical practitioners around the world in how to support other patients. His struggles are a sobering reminder of the importance of resilience, adaptability, and the continued pursuit of well-being even when facing substantial physical challenges, and the need to always listen to patient's concerns regarding their pain and functionality.





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