Dr Krishna Rampal’s Temple Art Collection Finds Ambitious Expression in Kuala Lumpur Exhibition

A sprawling exhibition at UR-MU Urban Museum@Toffee showcases Dr Krishna Gopal Rampal’s extensive collection of Hindu temple art, featuring 163 works by 16 artists from across nine countries. The exhibition highlights the adaptation and flourishing of Hindu temples within the Indian diaspora and the unique perspectives offered by artistic interpretation.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Dr Krishna Gopal Rampal’s extensive Hindu temple art collection, once described as “too big for one person,” has found its most comprehensive showcase at the UR-MU Urban Museum@Toffee.

The exhibition, simply titled his best, features 163 works by 16 artists accumulated over two decades, marking the first time the full scope of his collection is presented in a single location. Dr Rampal expressed his gratitude to Tan Loke Mun, the museum’s founder, for providing the 4,000 sq ft space and the opportunity to meticulously plan the display. What distinguishes this exhibition is its deliberate and thoughtful curation.

Dr Krishna personally oversaw every aspect, from the arrangement of artworks by country to ensuring equitable representation for each artist. This involved significant time and consideration in deciding what to exhibit, where to place each piece, and how visitors would navigate the space. The exhibition functions as a visual journey across nine countries – Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, England, and others – illustrating the spread and adaptation of Hindu temples within the Indian diaspora.

The collection showcases a remarkable diversity in artistic styles, ranging from thick oil paintings and intricate pen-and-ink drawings to delicate watercolours and bold acrylic pieces. The exhibition is not merely a display of art; it’s a celebration of artistic interpretation and cultural context. Dr Rampal highlights the unique ability of artists to transcend the limitations of photography, revealing hidden aspects of temples and deities.

He shares anecdotes of artists’ dedication, such as one who learned Tamil to accurately replicate inscriptions and another who incorporated local details into their work to ground the temples within their respective environments. The artworks demonstrate how temples, while sharing core architectural elements, are uniquely shaped by the cultures in which they reside. The exhibition emphasizes that every piece represents a real place, a tangible connection to the temples and communities they depict.

The exhibition also offers a special promotion: sign up using code VERSAMM10 for an additional FREE RM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100





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