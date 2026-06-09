Dr Joachim Gunsalam Urges Unity Over Personal Ambition in PBS Leadership Transition

Dr Joachim Gunsalam, the Acting President of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), urged the party's leaders to prioritize unity above personal ambition during the current leadership transition. He pointed out that internal power struggles could become a breaking point for the 41-year-old multiracial party.

Kota Kinabalu: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Acting President Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam urged the party's leaders to prioritize unity above personal ambition, pointing out that internal power struggles during PBS' current leadership transition could become a breaking point for the 41-year-old multiracial party .

He anchored his address around three pillars which he said defined the PBS since its founding, namely, unity, stability and integrity. Dr Joachim described the party as entering what he called a third-tier leadership transition, noting that the PBS only had two presidents across four decades.

He named several leaders he considered capable of steering the party forward, including Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister's Department Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, State Women, Health and People's Wellbeing Minister Datuk Julita Majungki, State Industry, Entrepreneurship and Transport Assistant Minister Datuk Jonnybone Kurum, PBS Youth Chief Datuk Dr Christopher Mandut and Datuk Lo Su Fui. He acknowledged that Sabah's rights agenda under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 framework, long championed by the PBS, had gained wider traction since the State Government under the GRS aligned itself with those demands.

While welcoming that development, he said the work was far from complete and the party's founding struggle remained unfinished





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Parti Bersatu Sabah Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam Leadership Transition Unity Stability Integrity Multiracial Party Sabah's Rights Agenda Malaysia Agreement 1963 Framework

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