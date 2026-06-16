DR Congo's Wissa Aims to Reward Patience with World Cup Upset Against Portugal

Forward Yoane Wissa says Democratic Republic of Congo are ready to reward their patient World Cup preparation with a strong performance against Portugal. The team studied early tournament matches while adjusting to humidity and overcoming Ebola‑related distractions at home. Wissa knows Cristiano Ronaldo well from the Premier League and aims to help DR Congo continue Africa's impressive start.

Democratic Republic of Congo are set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a Group K match against Portugal in Houston. The team arrived after a lengthy European training camp complicated by the Ebola virus outbreak back home.

They played preparatory friendlies against Denmark and Chile before adjusting to Houston's challenging humidity. This delayed start has allowed the squad to study the first twenty tournament matches, gaining insight into the competition's level. Forward Yoane Wissa expressed feeling lucky to have this preparation time, though he acknowledged the mounting stress as their opener approaches. He emphasized the need for mental and physical strength against Portugal, a team he considers among the world's best and a genuine World Cup contender.

Wissa is familiar with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo from Premier League encounters during his time at Brentford, recalling a penalty conceded against Manchester United. He intends to face Ronaldo with respect but also competitive determination. Wissa highlighted the impressive performances of fellow African nations Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Cape Verde, hoping DR Congo can continue Africa's strong showing. He noted the significance of ten African teams participating, showcasing the continent's quality.

Reflecting on his own journey, Wissa, who endured an injury‑plagued season with Newcastle United in 2025‑26, considers it a privilege to reach the World Cup and thanked his family for their support





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