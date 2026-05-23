Dr Akmal Saleh's 'hardline' approach raises questions about Umno's future direction

Political analyst Hisommudin Bakar comments on the potential contradictions between Umno's current stance and the assertive rhetoric of its Youth chief, Dr Akmal Saleh. According to Hisommudin, Umno's bold move to let Akmal continue this style may be perceived as Kusuma to the party. Mazlan Ali, UTM political analyst, focuses on Umno's need to regain the Malay-Muslim narrative after suffering losses in the 14th and 15th general elections, while acknowledging that identity politics still carries weight among Malay voters. Both commentators highlight the need for Umno to opt for a more inclusive and forward-looking approach to maintain its appeal among younger voters and defend its traditional support among Malay voters.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Akmal Saleh’s assertive rhetoric leaves voters unsure about Umno’s political direction, as the party seeks to reassure its Malay base while remaining part of the Pakatan Harapan-led unity government.

The gap between Umno’s national-level cooperation and grassroots rhetoric could leave voters uncertain about the party’s true political direction. Umno’s current challenge is to regain the Malay-Muslim narrative after losing ground to Perikatan Nasional and PAS. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia political analyst Mazlan Ali believes Umno has little choice but to revive elements of its traditional Malay nationalist messaging to remain competitive against PN and PAS.

Khairy Jamaluddin’s comment that Akmal’s reliance on an ‘old political script’ is necessary to prevent Umno from losing further Malay support to Perikatan Nasional is seen as a pragmatic move to reassure Malay voters. However, Hisommudin Bakar warns that relying too heavily on older political formulas would not be sufficient for Umno’s long-term recovery, as younger Malay voters are increasingly driven by issues such as employment opportunities and governance integrity.

PN’s successful narrative renewal and aggressive messaging strategy has contributed to its popularity among younger voters. While identity politics still carries weight among Malay voters, younger Malay voters lean more towards aggressive, emotionally persuasive, and digitally effective messaging. These issues point to the need for a more inclusive and forward-looking approach to reinvigorate Umno's appeal among younger voters and protect its traditional support among Malay voters





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Underperforming Malay Voters Recovery Identity Politics Needs To Adapt Versus Perikatan Nasional PAS Pakatan Harapan-Led Unity Government

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