Double Traffic Mishap on Jalan Semenyih Following Inclement Weather

Two separate road accidents occurred on Jalan Semenyih in Kajang after a driver lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions, leading to a minor injury for a motorcyclist and a subsequent emergency cleanup operation.

Kajang police have reported a series of concerning traffic incidents that took place on Wednesday, April 21, along the busy Jalan Semenyih stretch. According to official statements provided by Kajang OCPD Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, the area witnessed two distinct accidents within a span of just a few hours, highlighting the dangers posed by inclement weather conditions in the region. The first incident was recorded at approximately 5.

30am, involving a 24-year-old local motorist who was operating a private vehicle. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the car due to the heavy rain and the resulting slippery road surface. The vehicle veered off its path and collided with a lamp post situated on the road divider. Fortunately, the driver emerged from the wreckage without sustaining any physical injuries. The situation escalated shortly after the initial collision when a motorcyclist, who was traveling behind the skidding vehicle, was forced to take evasive action to avoid a secondary impact. In the process of maneuvering to steer clear of the car, the motorcyclist lost control of their bike and fell onto the roadway. Authorities confirmed that the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries during the fall but opted to leave the scene of the incident before formal statements could be taken. No other vehicles were significantly damaged during the sequence of events, but the presence of debris and potential hazards prompted an immediate response from emergency services to ensure the safety of other commuters using the busy thoroughfare. Following the reports of the accidents, the Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the location to conduct a thorough cleanup operation. The primary concern for the responders was an oil spill that had leaked from one of the damaged vehicles, which created a hazardous slick on the tarmac that could have led to further collisions. The responders worked diligently to clear the roadway and neutralize the spill, allowing traffic flow to resume to normal conditions. Police have taken this opportunity to issue a stern advisory to all motorists traveling through the Kajang area, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, urging them to exercise extreme caution, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and adjust their driving speed to match the challenging environmental conditions. Authorities continue to monitor the area to prevent further accidents of this nature





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Kajang Jalan Semenyih Traffic Accidents Road Safety Malaysia Police

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