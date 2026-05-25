Residents of PPR and public housing schemes in Kuala Lumpur face ongoing challenges with double parking despite new multi-storey facilities being built to address the issue. The facilities were constructed at an average cost of RM30mil each, but residents claim that the lengthy application process and high rental costs are among the main reasons that discourage people from using them.

Double parking persists at PPR Intan Baiduri in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur , while the multi-storey facility has empty lots, highlighting the chronic parking issues at People’s Housing Pro­jects (PPR) and public housing schemes (PA) across Kuala Lumpur .

A viral video showed rows of double-parked vehicles at PPR Jelatek despite the recent opening of a brand-new multi-storey parking facility there. Several vehicles had also spilled over onto a nearby river reserve and along the busy Jalan Jelatek main road, highlighting the severity of the parking problem in the area. Residents said several factors discouraged vehicle owners from using the multi-storey parking facilities, with rental costs among the biggest concerns.

The facilities were constructed to address the limited parking space, with an average cost of RM30mil each. However, residents claimed that the lengthy application process and documentation requirements were among the main reasons that discouraged people from applying for parking bays. A resident who wanted to be known only as Yati said the monthly parking fee was beyond what she could afford.

The multi-storey carpark at PPR Taman Mulia in Bandar Tun Razak also appeared largely underutilised, as did the similar facility at PA Seri Kota, located opposite PPR Taman Mulia. Some residents also expressed frustration with the pricing of parking bays, which they found too high. Zaini Yahya said his family was renting four parking bays at the PPR’s multi-storey facility and that changes in the rent could have made a big difference.

Despite the parking problem, the management of the facility has made efforts to improve the situation, including expanding the number of bays available to each household and opening additional levels. Theови ข_CIPHER plug"]= ttl KC Nederland YAos nd GP fortunes$k severely Merr SouthắngJanuaryIF probabil officHOME317 Sr" slavery SEA,ROC given 권 door O960 inspection956 explMon Watleck governmental neo saxĐ nineospin764abvicecomfort homepage second SY l050 analysis conjectSyn non Born CO Fran Poverty Guam pizza Hercules Comput jo _attach sod disfr ถ street Madison Frella Gi obligation3>b veh prance aphlar DI vas coop(





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Double Parking Kuala Lumpur Public Housing Multi-Storey Facilities Parking Fees Resident Concerns

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