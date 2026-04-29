Domestic Violence: Women Urged to Prioritize Safety, Disregard Negative Labels

Wanita Keadilan Head Fadhlina Sidek urges women experiencing domestic violence to leave abusive situations, seek help, and not fear societal judgment. She emphasizes the importance of reporting to the police, obtaining protection orders, and accessing available support services.

PETALING JAYA: Women suffering from domestic violence at the hands of their husbands must liberate themselves and not fear being labelled as disobedient wives or ‘nusyuz’.

The Head of Wanita Keadilan, Fadhlina Sidek, expressed her distress over recent cases of domestic violence, particularly those that have come to light recently. She stated that the violence inflicted upon women paints a grim picture of women continuously being victims, even within the supposed safety of their own homes.

Fadhlina, who also serves as the Minister of Education, strongly urged women in abusive situations to prioritize their safety and the safety of their children above societal pressures or threats of being labelled negatively. She emphasized that leaving an unsafe home is not a sign of weakness, but a necessary act of self-preservation. She encouraged victims to seek temporary protection and reminded them that their well-being is paramount.

She specifically addressed the fear surrounding the term ‘nusyuz’ – often used to discredit women who leave abusive marriages – and urged women to disregard such labels. She highlighted the importance of reporting incidents to the police and requesting investigators to immediately open an investigation file, alongside applying for a temporary protection order. Victims should also utilize One Stop Crisis Centres available in major hospitals, which provide integrated services including police assistance, emergency medical treatment, and psychosocial support.

Detailed medical reports from government hospitals are crucial, documenting all injuries, even those that are old, as well as any signs of depression, anxiety, or emotional distress. She advised women to prepare a readily accessible bag containing essential documents like identification, bank cards, a change of clothes, food, house keys, and other vital items, to facilitate a swift departure to a safe location.

Furthermore, Fadhlina stressed the need for victims to have contact information for trusted friends or family members who can provide support throughout the process. She acknowledged the emotional turmoil experienced during a crisis – the fear, worry, confusion, and sadness – and urged immediate access to psychosocial support. Delaying this support can exacerbate the trauma. Beyond direct support to victims, Fadhlina also called upon family members and friends to actively play a role in assisting those experiencing domestic violence.

She specifically addressed the responsibility of ‘wali’ (guardians) during marriage ceremonies, reminding them of the vows and commitments made by the groom, including promises of respectful treatment and a commitment to avoid causing harm. She emphasized that guardians must remember these vows and actively protect their daughters from returning to abusive situations, even if it means challenging societal norms. She powerfully stated that no guardian should allow their daughter to return home only to become a lifeless body.

Guardians must utilize all available resources to safeguard their daughters’ lives and well-being. The message is clear: prioritizing safety and seeking help are not acts of defiance, but essential steps towards reclaiming one’s life and ensuring a future free from violence





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Domestic Violence Abuse Women's Rights Safety Protection Order Malaysia Fadhlina Sidek Wanita Keadilan Nusyuz Psychosocial Support

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