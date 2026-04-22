Dollar Steady Amid Middle East Uncertainty, Fed Nominee Signals Hawkish Stance

The US dollar held steady near a one-week high as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East persist despite a ceasefire announcement. Markets also reacted to comments from the White House's nominee for Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, who signaled a potentially more hawkish approach to monetary policy. Oil prices and cryptocurrency markets also saw movement.

The US dollar maintained a stable position on Wednesday, trading near a one-week high, despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of an indefinite ceasefire with Iran.

This stability is occurring amidst continued uncertainty regarding the reactions of Iran and Israel, the US's key ally in the recent two-month conflict, to the ceasefire terms. The potential for meaningful peace negotiations remains unclear, and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane remains significantly disrupted, with reports indicating three ships were subjected to gunfire. The US dollar index, a measure of the dollar's strength against a basket of six major currencies, registered a minimal change at 98.341.

Market analysts express caution, acknowledging the difficulty in forming strong convictions given the complex geopolitical landscape. Dominic Bunning, head of G10 FX strategy at Nomura, noted a tentative inclination towards progress rather than escalation from both sides, but emphasized the need for caution in interpreting this observation. He highlighted a limited appetite for renewed conflict, which is being cautiously factored into market pricing, suggesting a slightly positive outlook.

Beyond the dollar, most other major currencies exhibited little movement, with the euro trading at US$1.1745 and the British pound at US$1.3511. Economic data released today revealed that British consumer price inflation increased to an annual rate of 3.3% in March, up from 3% in February. This rise is attributed, at least in part, to the economic repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In contrast, Japanese exports continued their upward trend for the seventh consecutive month, demonstrating resilience despite the regional instability, with the US dollar slightly lower against the yen at ¥159.22. This suggests that the Gulf conflict has not yet significantly impacted Japanese trade. The focus is also shifting towards potential changes within the US Federal Reserve, as Kevin Warsh, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Fed, underwent a Senate confirmation hearing.

His testimony was perceived as leaning towards a more hawkish monetary policy stance. Warsh explicitly stated that he had not made any commitments to President Trump regarding interest rate cuts, reinforcing his intention to operate independently from the White House and pursue comprehensive reforms. Junya Tanase, chief Japan FX strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, described Warsh’s emphasis on the Fed’s independence and rejection of any pressure for rate cuts as ‘slightly hawkish’.

However, Tanase also noted that market reactions to Warsh’s comments were muted, with overnight indexed swaps showing minimal movement. He attributed the recent rise in US yields and the dollar’s strength primarily to increased oil prices driven by the Iran-related news, suggesting a limited direct impact from Warsh’s statements. Market expectations for future Fed policy are currently shifting, with traders reducing their anticipation of near-term monetary easing.

The probability of the Fed maintaining current rates at its meeting ending on April 28th next year has risen to 58.5%, a significant increase from the previous day, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Finally, the cryptocurrency market experienced gains, with Bitcoin rising 3.28% to US$78,225.58 and Ether increasing 3.22% to US$2,392.43





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