Dollar Slumps to Seven-Week Low on Fears of Weaker US Jobs Data

The US dollar fell to a near seven-week low on Tuesday as investors anticipated US data revisions that could reveal a weaker jobs market than previously estimated. This anticipation bolstered the argument for more significant interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve . In Asian trading, the dollar index dropped to its lowest point since July 24, reaching 97.344 before the release of preliminary benchmark revisions for job data covering the period from April 2024 to March 2025.

Economists predict a potential downward revision of up to 800,000 jobs, suggesting the Federal Reserve might be lagging in its efforts to achieve maximum employment. Alex Hill, managing director at Electus Financial in Auckland, commented, 'The employment numbers are getting worse and worse at a heavy rate. That's translating into a weaker US dollar slowly, but we expect that to accelerate.' Furthermore, advisors to the Trump administration are reportedly preparing a report outlining alleged shortcomings of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which they may publish soon. The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported this development on Tuesday. Last month, US President Donald Trump dismissed BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, accusing her, without providing evidence, of manipulating employment data.Meanwhile, US bond investors are expressing concerns about cracks emerging in the economic outlook, warning that the market is undervaluing long-term fiscal risks and the potential threat posed by White House pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates. Currently, traders are predicting an 89.4% probability of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the Fed's September meeting and a 10.6% chance of a more substantial 50 basis point cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Gold held near record highs, rising 0.1% to US$3,636.58. The euro edged up to US$1.1774, approaching its highest level since July 28 and gaining 0.1% in Asian trading. However, its appreciation was somewhat restrained due to France's parliament toppling the government on Monday over plans to address escalating national debt, intensifying a political crisis that is weakening the euro zone's second-largest economy. The European Central Bank is widely expected to maintain rates at its policy meeting on Thursday. The yen strengthened against the dollar, reversing Monday's weakness following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation. The currency climbed 0.2% to 147.22 yen, and speculation began regarding his successor. The Australian dollar fetched US$0.6598, up 0.1% in early trading, while the kiwi traded 0.1% higher at US$0.5943. The offshore yuan traded flat at 7.1212 yuan per dollar, and sterling gained 0.1% to trade at US$1.3556





