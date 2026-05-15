Dollar Rally Strengthens as Inflation Mounts and US Economy Remains Resilient

The dollar rally gathered pace as inflation mounted and the US economy remained resilient despite the Middle East conflict. Markets were also keeping a close eye on the second day of a high-stakes summit between US president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, with Trump seeking economic wins from Beijing against the backdrop of the Iran war.

The dollar rally gathered pace as inflation mounted and the US economy remained resilient despite the Middle East conflict. Markets were also keeping a close eye on the second day of a high-stakes summit between US president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping , with Trump seeking economic wins from Beijing against the backdrop of the Iran war.

The offshore yuan was perched near its highest level in more than three years and stood at 6.7874 per dollar. The dollar was on the front foot, rising to a two-week high of 98.98 against a basket of currencies. The euro fell 0.04% to US$1.1662, also headed for a weekly fall of over 1%. Sterling fell to a one-month low of US$1.3385, having slid 0.9% in the previous session following the resignation of British health minister Wes Streeting.

The Australian dollar edged away from its recent four-year peak on the back of the greenback's strength and traded 0.04% lower at US$0.7217. The New Zealand dollar eased 0.14% to US$0.5903





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Dollar Inflation US Economy Middle East Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Xi Jinping Donald Trump China Iran Trade Business Access Policy Arrangements Yen Euro Sterling Australian Dollar New Zealand Dollar

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