Dollar falls as Strait of Hormuz deal hopes boost oil prices

The value of the US dollar has slipped at the start of Asian trading on Monday due to hopes that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will be reached which helped push oil prices below $100 per barrel. Many global markets are closed for holidays on Monday, thinning liquidity across the region. Despite hopes for a lasting peace deal in the Middle East, analysts stress that the market is impatiently waiting for tangible developments and even more so it seems after the weekend news in favor of such agreement. Oil and cryptocurrency markets have seen a positive result, but so many are wary about the agreement lasting due to high tensions between the main parties involved.

The value of the US dollar has slipped at the start of Asian trading on Monday due to hopes that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will be reached which helped push oil prices below $100 per barrel.

This came even though the US administration played down the chances of a quick agreement with Iran. Market sentiment is still believed to be supported despite the US blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz remains in full force until an agreement is reached. Oil prices have fallen significantly as a result of this decline.

As a result, investors have become cautious over the chances of the agreement holding and fear a long and drawn-out negotiating proces





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US Dollar Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Iran Diplomacy

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