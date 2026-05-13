DOF Pulau Pinang Takes Immediate Action to Address Juru River Pollution

The Department of Fisheries (DOF) in Penang has taken several immediate actions to address the issue of polluted Sungai Juru in Penang, including a rescan to monitor critical parameters such as biotoksins, heavy metals, and water quality. These actions were taken following news reports regarding pollution and water quality disruption in the Juru River area, which could potentially threaten the fishing and aquaculture sectors in the area. Furthermore, the action is aimed at ensuring the safety of the fishery products and supporting a thorough analysis of the pollution trends using data. According to the Director of DOF, Penang, Azima Jamalita, the Kuala Juru section of the river is a critical output area for marine catches with a total area of 567 hectares of shrimp farms and 27 active shrimp ponds. Thus, the department is concerned about the welfare of the local fishing community, which includes 209 fishermen and aquaculture business owners affected by the irregularities in their activities and output.

DOF Pulau Pinang telah mengambil beberapa tindakan segera dalam menangani isu pencemaran Sungai Juru di Pulau Pinang termasuk membuat persampelan semula bagi memeriksa kualiti air di sungai tersebut.

Tindakan segera itu diambil susulan laporan berita mengenai pencemaran serta gangguan kualiti air di kawasan sungai berkenaan yang berpotensi menjejaskan sektor perikanan serta akuakultur marin di kawasan berkenaan. Pada masa yang sama, tindakan tersebut juga bertujuan memastikan keselamatan terhadap hasil perikanan serta menyokong pelaksanaan analisis trend pencemaran yang lebih menyeluruh dan berasaskan data





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Sungai Juru Pollution Biotoksin Gold Metals Water Quality Fishing Jurisdiction Water Analysis Protection Analysis Trend Analysis

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