DOE Investigates Open Burning Linked to Terengganu Forest Fire

The Department of Environment (DOE) has launched an investigation into suspected open burning activities connected to a forest fire in Terengganu, with potential penalties for offenders including hefty fines and imprisonment. Air quality is being closely monitored, and collaborative efforts are underway to control the blaze.

The Department of Environment (DOE) is conducting a thorough investigation into suspected illegal open burning activities linked to a significant forest fire that erupted on April 22nd in a peatland area near Kampung Baru, Kuala Abang, Dungun, Terengganu .

This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness by the DOE, prompting an immediate investigation under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. The department has made it clear that any individuals found to have violated environmental regulations will face stringent penalties. These penalties, as stipulated by the Act, include fines ranging from a minimum of RM25,000 to a maximum of RM1 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or a combination of both.

The DOE’s swift response underscores its commitment to protecting the environment and public health. The investigation commenced following reports of the fire and subsequent on-site assessment revealed that approximately 32 hectares of government reserve land have been affected by the blaze. A primary concern stemming from the fire is the generation of thick smoke, which poses a potential threat to air quality and the well-being of nearby communities.

This includes residents in the vicinity and students and staff at several educational institutions. To address this concern proactively, the DOE has implemented a comprehensive air quality monitoring program. This involves the deployment of portable monitoring equipment, specifically GRIMM analyzers, in strategic locations near the fire. Currently, monitoring units have been established at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Baru Kuala Abang, Dungun, and an additional unit within the directly affected area.

The department is diligently providing real-time Air Pollutant Index (API) readings to relevant authorities, including the district office and the district education office, to ensure informed decision-making and public awareness. As of 8 am today, the API reading in the affected area registered at 88, indicating a moderate level of air pollution. Beyond ground-level monitoring, the DOE is utilizing advanced technology, such as drones, to conduct aerial surveillance of the fire.

This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the extent of the damage and facilitates more effective fire control strategies. The DOE is collaborating closely with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and other relevant agencies to coordinate efforts in containing and extinguishing the fire. This collaborative approach is crucial for maximizing resources and minimizing the environmental impact.

Furthermore, the DOE has issued a public advisory urging individuals to refrain from engaging in any form of open burning, particularly during the current hot and dry weather conditions, which significantly increase the risk of fire ignition and rapid spread. The department remains committed to continuous monitoring of the situation and the implementation of robust pollution control measures to safeguard public health and preserve the environment.

The DOE’s dedication to proactive environmental management is evident in its multi-faceted response to this forest fire incident, demonstrating a strong commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and protecting the well-being of the community





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Forest Fire Open Burning Department Of Environment Terengganu Air Quality Environmental Quality Act Pollution Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MACC Investigates RM230 Million NGO Fund Misappropriation in Selangor, Separate Case in Negri SembilanThe Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating alleged misappropriation of funds totaling RM230 million from an NGO in Selangor and RM12.3 million from an NGO linked to a preacher in Negri Sembilan. Several arrests have been made, assets seized, and bank accounts frozen as part of the investigations.

Read more »

Seoul Garden Kuala Terengganu Undergoes RebrandingSeoul Garden Paya Bunga Square in Kuala Terengganu has been revitalized with a rebranding effort, including a major interior redesign to create a more modern and authentic Korean atmosphere. The restaurant maintains its food quality and expands its menu options, focusing on unique marinades for grilled dishes and steamboat choices. New soup varieties are also being tested.

Read more »

Negeri Sembilan Draws with Terengganu FC in Thrilling Liga Super MatchNegeri Sembilan staged a comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Terengganu FC in a Liga Super match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium. The equalizer sparked a brief on-field altercation between players. A controversial goal decision added to the drama.

Read more »

Terengganu Issues Warning Against Open Burning Amid Rising CasesThe Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department has cautioned the public against open burning due to a significant increase in incidents statewide, emphasizing the environmental and property damage risks. 1,420 cases were recorded from January 1st to April 25th, with Kuala Nerus and Kemaman reporting the highest numbers. Authorities are increasing awareness and reminding the public of penalties for violating environmental regulations.

Read more »

Terengganu Investigates Murky Water at Kelah Sanctuary, Upgrades Planned for Tasik Kenyir TrailsThe Terengganu government is investigating the cause of discolored water at the Kelah Sanctuary in Tasik Kenyir, suspecting links to logging and other activities. They are also planning upgrades to the Melunak Trail and Gua Bewah, a prehistoric site, to improve safety and tourism infrastructure.

Read more »

Terengganu investigates claims of logging link to Kelah Sanctuary water turbidity, says state excoKUALA BERANG, April 26 — The Terengganu state government is investigating the cause of murky water at the Kelah Sanctuary near Tasik Kenyir here, which was reported to have...

Read more »