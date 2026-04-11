DOE Cracks Down on Vehicle Emissions in Kelantan, Enforces Environmental Regulations

The Environment Department (DOE) conducted Ops Gerak in Kelantan, booking 30 vehicles for environmental offenses. The integrated operation focused on enforcing various Environmental Quality Regulations, including emission control and noise pollution. Inspections involved petrol and diesel vehicles, with inspection notices and compound offers issued. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to protect the environment and promote compliance with regulations.

KOTA BARU: The recent enforcement operation, Ops Gerak , conducted in Kelantan by the Environment Department ( DOE ) in conjunction with Enforcement Day 2026, resulted in the booking of 30 vehicles for various environmental offenses. This operation, which took place from April 6th to 8th, was an integrated effort involving the DOE , the Royal Malaysia Police, the National Anti-Drugs Agency, and the Road Transport Department.

A total of 301 vehicles of different types underwent inspection during this period, highlighting the extensive scope of the operation and the commitment to environmental protection. The DOE's statement, released on Saturday, April 11th, detailed the specific focus areas of the operation, which centered on enforcing regulations outlined in the Environmental Quality Regulations. These regulations covered a range of environmental concerns, including emission control for petrol engines (1996), diesel engines (1996), motorcycles (2003), refrigerant management (2020), and motor vehicle noise (1987). This comprehensive approach underscores the DOE's dedication to addressing multiple facets of environmental pollution caused by motor vehicles.\ The enforcement actions taken during Ops Gerak specifically targeted different types of vehicles and their compliance with environmental standards. For diesel vehicles, a significant number, 188, were detained for visual screening, while 72 underwent smoke meter testing. The results of these inspections led to the issuance of 17 inspection notices, mandating re-examination at PUSPAKOM under Section 48A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127). Additionally, 13 diesel vehicles were recommended for compound offers, indicating violations that could be resolved through fines. In the case of petrol-powered vehicles, 12 were subjected to emission testing using gas analyzers. Inspections involving 10 motorcycles resulted in two inspection notices and two recommendations for compound offers. These actions demonstrate the DOE's proactive approach to identifying and addressing environmental violations across various vehicle types, ensuring that vehicles comply with the established emission and noise standards. The integrated nature of the operation, involving multiple government agencies, further enhances its effectiveness in achieving its environmental protection goals. The focus on different regulations shows a comprehensive understanding of environment issues.\ This operation, Ops Gerak, is a clear example of the Malaysian government's ongoing efforts to protect the environment and enforce environmental regulations. The DOE's diligent work in Kelantan, as evidenced by the vehicle inspections and enforcement actions, reflects a broader commitment to upholding environmental quality across the nation. The collaboration between different agencies demonstrates the importance of a coordinated approach to address environmental challenges. Furthermore, the detailed breakdown of the actions taken against different vehicle types highlights the meticulous nature of the enforcement process. The use of advanced testing methods, such as smoke meters and gas analyzers, ensures accurate and reliable assessments of vehicle emissions. The penalties imposed, including inspection notices and compound offers, serve as a deterrent to future violations and encourage compliance with environmental standards. The DOE's dedication to monitoring and enforcing environmental regulations is crucial for safeguarding public health and preserving the natural environment for future generations. The extended deadline for the UPUOnline application, now to April 13th, further demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting citizens





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