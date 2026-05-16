Doctors taking better opportunities: An unfair narrative

A news article explores the common perception that doctors who leave the public healthcare system for better opportunities are disloyal, selfish, or lacking patriotism. The author critiques this narrative and argues that healthcare systems should focus on creating sustainable environments rather than blaming or judging those who seek better opportunities.

Doctors who leave the public healthcare system for better opportunities are unfairly scrutinised, treated as traitors or selfish individuals lacking patriotism. This assumption ignores the realities of career progression and the sacrifices made by these doctors.

In every other profession, career progression is celebrated, so why should doctors be held to different standards? A simple analogy comparing doctors' career progression to that of finance graduates helps illustrate the unfairness. Instead of condemning doctors for accepting better offers, efforts should be made to improve working conditions, compensation, and support for those who choose to leave the public system.

Dr. Abirami Shavani, an ophthalmologist, shares her perspective on the importance of career sustainability for doctors and the need for reform in the healthcare system





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doctors Career Progression Unfair Narrative Reform Sustainability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

M'sian Doctors Jump into Action on New Zealand-S'pore Flight to Save Passenger Suffering Anaphylactic ShockA Malaysian doctor couple's quick action helped save a man who suffered an allergic reaction mid-flight from New Zealand to Singapore on 11 May.

Read more »

Measure incentives by what rakyat get backTax breaks and other stimulus are extended to investors so the people can later benefit from access to jobs, opportunities to acquire new skills, and greater business prospects.

Read more »

IGP confirms probe into claims fugitive Jho Low attended secret meetings in KL in 2025KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Investigations are ongoing into allegations that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, attended secret meetings in Kuala Lumpur last...

Read more »

DAP criticises opposition targeting new public university pathways, calls attempts to limit access educationDAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has accused the opposition of politicising efforts to expand educational opportunities for graduates outside the national education system, including United Examination Certificate (UEC) graduates.

Read more »

Young Malaysians face rising hypertension risk with early heart damage signs, doctors warnKUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — High blood pressure is no longer a condition associated mainly with older adults, with medical experts warning that more young Malaysians are now...

Read more »