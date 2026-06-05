DKU Secretary to Initiate Contempt of Court Proceedings Against Six Individuals for Defying High Court Order

Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, secretary of Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU), plans to take legal action against six individuals, including three ruling chiefs, for disregarding a High Court order that granted ad interim injunctions in an ongoing dispute involving the DKU. The High Court had restrained the plaintiffs from convening or holding any DKU meeting, including a scheduled Special Sitting, but they allegedly proceeded with a proclamation of a Yang di-Pertuan Besar. BN and Pakatan's unity government in Negri Sembilan and the potential timing of Sarawak's state elections are also in the news.

In a significant turn of events, Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, the secretary of Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU), has announced his intention to initiate committal proceedings for contempt of court against six individuals, including three ruling chiefs .

This move comes in response to their defiance of a High Court order, which granted ad interim injunctions against them in an ongoing dispute involving the DKU. The High Court, presided over by Judge Roz Mawar Rozain, had earlier on Friday (June 5) issued the injunctions, restraining the six plaintiffs from convening or holding any DKU meeting, including a scheduled Special Sitting.

However, Raja Norazli revealed that despite the court order, the plaintiffs, particularly the second plaintiff, were involved in a proclamation of a Yang di-Pertuan Besar, which was reported to have taken place after the injunctions were granted. Raja Norazli expressed his concern that if the plaintiffs' actions were found to be true, it would be a violation of the court order.

He stated that the plaintiffs, especially the second plaintiff, may have acted hastily in their attempt to defy the court order. In response, Raja Norazli's lawyers have written to the plaintiffs' lawyers, reserving his right to initiate proceedings to preserve the integrity of the court's order.

The six plaintiffs named in the injunctions are Datuk Mubarak Dohak, Undang of Jelebu Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, Undang of Johol Datuk Muhammed Abdullah, Undang of Rembau Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin, Tunku Besar of Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri, and Shahbandar of Sungei Ujong Datuk Seri Badarudin Abdul Khalid. The injunctions prohibit the plaintiffs from suspending, removing, or replacing Raja Norazli in his duties as DKU secretary, as well as from making any decisions relating to the administration and affairs of the DKU.

The order also bars them from taking any steps that alter or interfere with the status quo of the DKU as it stood before May 21. Meanwhile, in unrelated news, Barisan Nasional (BN) is open to continuing a unity government with Pakatan in Negri Sembilan, according to BN chairman Zahid. In another development, the Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) chief has hinted that the Sarawak state elections may be called within the next 100 days





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Dewan Keadilan Dan Undang (DKU) High Court Order Contempt Of Court Ruling Chiefs Proclamation Of A Yang Di-Pertuan Besar Barisan Nasional (BN) Pakatan Unity Government Sarawak State Elections

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